Review: THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP at Capital Stage

NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. Sign Up

Capital Stage is closing out its 21st season and taking us through July with Carla Ching's explosive hit, The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up. While it may seem aptly-titled for a month dedicated to fireworks, celebrations, and independence, it actually contains very few literal explosions. Instead, it examines the emotional volatility of growing up in a fractured family and the ways people self-destruct. Woven within the implosions is a moving exploration of friendship and love…and maybe some trauma bonding.

The story follows Max and Diana from their first meeting at age nine to their lives as thirty-somethings. They develop a bond born of necessity in the shadow of their parents’ tumultuous relationship. Heartbreak, missed opportunities, addictions, and failed marriages follow them as they try to escape the lessons of their upbringing. The non-linear structure of the play allows the audience to see Max and Diana at different stages of their lives: the innocence of childhood, the awkwardness of adolescence, and the jaded cynicism of adulthood. Will they be able to keep a connection without blowing everything up?

One of the play's greatest strengths is its dialogue. Ching writes with wit and authenticity, capturing each stage of life with honesty. The banter between Max and Diana is often hilarious, but with an undercurrent of loneliness. Rinabeth Apostol’s Diana and Jomar Tagatac’s Max possess a complicated chemistry, and the actors embrace their layers and imperfections perfectly. Their range allows them to convincingly portray the characters at each stage, helping to bring the humor and heartbreak to life. Director Jeffrey Lo also deftly draws attention to the larger themes in the show, including struggles with identity, generational pain, growth, and healing.

The core of the piece is a delicate and honest examination of whether two people can escape learned patterns and find whether love is enough to overcome years of damage. It’s also a poignant reminder of the power of friendship and hope, something we could all use more of.

The Two Kids That Blow Shit Up plays at Capital Stage through July 26th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

Reader Reviews

Need more Sacramento Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...