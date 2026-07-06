REUNION to Make World Premiere at California Stage in Sacramento

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REUNION, written by Imani Mitchell (Zora & Langston) and directed by Devin Valdez (Waiting for Godínez), will make its world premiere this month. The limited two-week engagement runs July 17 - 26, 2026 at California Stage in Sacramento.

Tone and Chanelle are like most couples. There's love, conflict, and a shared commitment to work through it all. But when Tone's longtime friend Scott arrives for a backyard cookout with his girlfriend, Mona, old wounds and buried truths begin to surface. As the gathering unfolds, laughter and nostalgia quickly unravel into an evening that leaves no one unchanged. REUNION is an intimate drama about the relationships that shape us and the distance between who we believe ourselves to be and who we have become.

The production stars Tarig Elsiddig (Fat Ham), Sené Goss (A Raisin in the Sun), James Ellison III (Brokeology), and Imani Waweru (Zora & Langston).

REUNION begins performances July 17, 2026, and closes July 26, 2026 at California Stage, 2509 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95816. Tickets are on sale now.

Biographies

Imani Mitchell (Playwright) is a theatre director, playwright, and a 2025 Drama League Fellow. Directing credits include Skeleton Crew (SUNY Brockport / Geva Theatre); Chicken & Biscuits, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Zora & Langston, What to Send Up When It Goes Down, and Pipeline (Celebration Arts); I and You and Predictor (Capital Stage); Lobby Hero (The Stage at Burke Junction), and Love & Baseball (B Street Theatre). As a playwright, her original play Zora & Langston was featured in the SheLA Theater Festival, where it received the 2024 Best Production Award. Screenwriting credits include feature film Whirlpool and short films The Second Pill, I Remember Yesterday, and Invisible Man.

Devin Valdez (Director) recently directed Chicken & Biscuits at Celebration Arts, Potus at Big Idea Theatre, Waiting for Godínez at Teatro Espejo, and served as Assistant Director for Fences at Celebration Arts. Acting credits include Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, Predictor, The Wickhams, Miss Bennet, and The Wolves (Capital Stage), Murder on the Orient Express, Gloria: A Life, Hamlet, and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sacramento Theatre Company), Jasper (Big Idea Theatre), Just a Pinch (Matriarchy Theatre), and Welcome to Arroyo's (Teatro Espejo).

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