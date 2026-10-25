Review: PRIMARY TRUST is a Must-See at B St. Theatre

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The B Street Theatre never disappoints, and its current production of Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Primary Trust, is another winner. Director Jack Reuler brings warmth, humor, and humanity to Booth’s thoughtful exploration of human connection, the challenges of stepping outside our comfort zones, and the ways our past experiences shape who we become. The play reminds us that even when change seems daunting, unexpected opportunities can open new doors to beautiful destinations.

Primary Trust follows Kenneth, a middle-aged man living a quiet life in the small town of Cranberry, New York. His days are all the same, which is just the way he likes it. He works at a bookstore during the day and spends his evenings at Wally’s Tiki Bar enjoying Happy Hour Mai Tais with his best friend, Bert. From tragic loss, Kenneth has learned to navigate the world with routines, but when his boss decides to sell the bookstore, his life is thrown into chaos. Without the protection of his carefully constructed regimen, he has to embrace new beginnings in many aspects of his life: friendships, career, and even a new happy hour. His journey takes us through trauma, vulnerability, and personal growth in a poignant look at how the past shapes us and how setbacks can lead to wonderful possibilities.

Kenneth’s struggle is universal; many of us rely on familiarity for comfort and security. The actors embrace this and deliver performances that are believable and endearing. Tiffany Oglesby segues seamlessly from server to customer to friend, bringing warmth and sincerity to a challenging role. Peter Story also tackles multiple roles, from bookstore owner to bartender to bank boss, with ease. He has a way of drawing the audience in to anticipate his next move, which is often unexpected and utterly hilarious. Another B St. favorite, Robert Karma Robinson, plays Bert. He’s a natural best friend who makes all the right moves at the right times: he’s supportive, firm, and encouraging, even while being non-existent. The weight of the show falls on Kenneth’s shoulders, though, and it’s a big role to carry. Daniel Ajak pulls it off effortlessly, creating a sympathetic and engaging character who is relatable, affable, and unforgettable. He’s so likable that I might even pay to watch him read the phone book.

Ultimately, Primary Trust is a story about friendship, resilience, and fresh starts. It reminds us that our past doesn’t have to define our future and that it’s never, ever too late to begin again.

Primary Trust plays at the B St. Theatre through November 1st. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom Pittaro

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