Review: PRIDE AT THE SOFIA Celebrates Love

Over fifty years after the first Pride march in 1970, we can be proud of the strides made in the fight for equity and inclusion. Education and outreach play a large part in shedding antiquated and harmful attitudes, which is what Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya spearheaded with his latest creation. His Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre (SCDT) kicked off Pride month with a joyful celebration of love at the Sofia. Pride at the Sofia featured many LGBTQ artists who shared their experiences, art, and love with the community to spread their messages of hope and change.

Anchoring the event was the company of SCDT, who executed an emotionally charged two-act performance masterfully choreographed by Gutierrez-Montoya. No words were needed to understand the powerful message conveyed about the starkly different realities of two LGBTQ teens – one with familial support, and one without. In the first act, a set of parents reminiscent of Grant Woods’ American Gothic force their daughter to deny her true self. While dark thoughts, creatively portrayed by dancers in full black bodysuits, clamor for her attention, she runs out of strength to fight them. Conversely, the parents in act two help their daughter tear off her disguise to the accompaniment of “Walk With You”, revealing the beautiful rainbow beneath. She flourishes in the light and love, easily fighting off the demons that threaten to overcome her. It’s a stirring testament to the importance of community, support, and acceptance.

Also performing were various members of the LGBTQ community, including B Street Theatre Company Member Amy Kelly, who entertained patrons with two original (and hilarious) songs – an ode to her wife’s clumsiness and a wonderful tune about being gay. Gutierrez-Montoya performed a touching version of “Found/Tonight” with his husband, Elio Gutierrez-Montoya, and musician KC Shane led the audience in a moving chorus between energetic performances by drag queens Unieke Moore and Mercury Rising. Rounding out the entertainment were Lisa Bunker reading an excerpt from her new book, “Almond, Quartz, and Finch,” and AndYes performing their much-lauded beat poetry. Hosted by accomplished poet Grace Loescher, Pride at the Sofia successfully relayed her message that “Pride is about making space to hear everybody’s stories.” Profits from the event benefited The Creation District, a safe haven for youth to create and dream while experiencing homelessness and economic insecurity (thecreationdistrict.com).

Next up for Gutierrez-Montoya and SCDT is SNOW, a unique take on the classic fairy tale, Snow White. It is showing this Friday, June 16, at the Jill Solberg Theatre in Folsom. More information may be found at SCDTheatre.org.

Photo credit: CMYK – Chris Kisela