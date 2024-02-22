Playwright Scott Charles Headlines February Collaboration LAB at Placer Rep

Collaboration LAB incubation, networking and open stage program will continue in February with Playwright Scott Charles headlining the LAB with a scene from his latest work in progress. Audiences are encouraged to participate in post-performance Q&As and are invited to introduce themselves and share their work or talent on the open stage. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event, held the fourth Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room on the Rocklin / Roseville border.

Born in the Midwest and relocated to Sacramento, California in the 1980s, Scott lives a happy life with his wife and his dog. He has just released a novel, Wishing Shelf Awards Finalist and NCPA cover award winner “The Illustrated Hen,” which is available on Amazon.com. He is also the author of several plays, including “Dinners With Augie.” You can see some of his other works on his website at www.libernetics.com.

Host Matthew Heyer, BFA, selected the 2024 annual theme for the LAB, “The Fire Within,” which examines each artist’s unique creative journey. While the January LAB focused on the creative spark, the theme for the February 25th LAB is, “Fanning the Smolder: What turns your creative spark into a flame?”

After our headliner and pre-booked presenters share, Collaboration LAB becomes an open stage and at the end of the evening there is a drawing for a doorprize(s). THIS MONTH, the donations are from STARBUCKS on Sunset & West Oak in Rocklin. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Audience members must reserve their seats on Eventbrite.com and be present during the drawing to be eligible to win.

Placer Rep provides a couple free pizzas in the room so everyone can have a slice on Placer Rep and enjoy the free show. The LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and Cool River Taphouse offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and the full menu of items available for purchase.