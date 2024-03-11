Placer Rep's New Works Showcase Set For Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Placer Repertory Theater is offering a new talent development opportunity: the New Works Showcase, designed to feature primarily local writers and actors. The New Works Showcase performs a stage reading of a new work in progress, read by paid performers, then the actors and audience are encouraged to provide feedback to the playwright to continue the work’s development. Held the third Monday of March (18th), July (15th) and November (18th) in 2024, for a nominal $10 ticket via Eventbrite, audiences enjoy a performance, the opportunity to help develop a new work through feedback, a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep and are eligible for the end of the night prize drawing, held at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room on the Rocklin / Roseville border.

The New Works Showcase was born out of a need for an area program that promotes professional growth opportunities to local writers and actors, while it also provides a vehicle for Placer Rep Mentorship program members in writing, acting and directing to flex their creative muscles. “One of our organization’s chief goals is to support early career to seasoned artists with professional growth opportunities,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep.

The Host for the March 18 showcase is Matthew Heyer, BFA, Placer Rep acting company member and directing mentoree. Matthew selected the work, “Pocketful of Rye,” by local playwright Scott Charles, and will direct area actors Arie Knyazev and Maureen Roman, who play key characters in the new work. The Playwright, Scott Charles, is the author of several plays, including “Death of a Bailsman,” “Radio-Free Scotland,” and “Dinners with Augie.” Some of his works are featured on his website: www.libernetics.com.

For the March 18, 2024 showcase, the local business gift box drawing includes: a sumptuous bottle of wine from LONE BUFFALO VINEYARDS, STARBUCKS COFFEE items, and tickets to Placer Rep’s Sherlock Holmes play in May 2024 (approximately $100 in value). In addition to the Showcase performance, the drawing, and a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep, Cool River Pizza and Taphouse also offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and their full menu available for purchase. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite to reserve your seats for this Showcase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-works-showcase-tickets-857593604557.