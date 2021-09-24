Placer Repertory Theater Explore the Paths to Sharing Creative Works ColLABoration LAB

Discover the ways creatives take their completed works to the next stage as professional playwrights and authors discuss their journeys at ColLABoration LAB, happening both via Zoom, and in-person at Rockstar Music Academy on Thursday, September 30th at 7 p.m.

The theme for September's LAB is "Harvest Time," a lens through which we explore the paths for sharing a completed work.

Presentations and performances at the September LAB include professional playwrights T.S. Forsyth and EMH Production's Elise Hodge, published poet Natalie Farrell, actor Paulina Pino Rubio with a new monologue, Matt Kaiser who will sing and play an original song, budding playwright Kevin Foster, comedian Funny Robert, and author Kate Brolan.

Hosts for the September LAB are Placer Rep company members Kevin Foster, Outreach Director, comedian "Funny Robert", and Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director. Creatives who wish to join in the discussion and nonparticipating general audience members are welcome. Open to the public; simply contact Outreach@PlacerRep.org to reserve a seat or for the Zoom link.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage program for the arts, culture and humanities - an incubator for new works -- hosted by Placer Repertory Theater via Zoom, on the last Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2021. Funded in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Placer County and Rockstar Music Academy. Participants register in advance via email (Outreach@PlacerRep.org) for a presentation slot, at which they may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Learn more at www.PlacerRep.org.