The event is on Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party Returns in December

Rich with food, fun, performances and creative activities, the fourth Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party is held this year at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse’s event room, on the border of Rocklin and Roseville, Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m., free of charge to the general public as a gift to the communities Placer Rep serves.

In addition to the open stage presentations and performances from area visual & performing artists, creatives and the general public, the Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party activities will include a comedian / Emcee, hilarious games with prizes, Haiku Corner where attendees can express themselves in Haiku, and the Collaborative Expression Station where all may participate by engaging through visual arts or with words to make a banner that celebrates “Creativity, Culture & Community,” as well as a Closing Ceremony to let go of 2023 and aspire toward 2024.

A special feature at this all-ages event will be a Storytellers Theater reading & improv performance of “The Gingerbread Boy,” which is now available for booking as it tours the region via Placer Rep’s School Tours program. Company members Matthew D. Heyer and T.S. Forsyth are two of the featured performers sharing this delightful storybook. “One of my favorite things about performing this tale is how we interact with and engage the audience who help us bring this story to life,” said Matthew.

Additionally, this annual event & show features drawings for gift baskets. All who register for free on Eventbrite receive one drawing ticket. Attendees who donate to the Placer Rep end-of-year fundraising campaign while onsite, shall receive the gift of additional drawing tickets as a THANK YOU for their donations. 

An assortment of goodies and nibbles, like pizza and dessert items, will be provided by Placer Rep. Wines, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks and the full Cool River menu of items are available for purchase.


Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; EMILIA Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre

Holiday in the Hills returns to Sutter Street Theatre in December. The production is written by Mike Jimena & Connie Jimena, and directed by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt.

Lorraine Hansberry's A RAISIN IN THE SUN Announced At Celebration Arts

Celebration Arts has announced the final upcoming production of the 2023 Season 'Overcoming,' A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

Celebration Arts to Present A RAISIN IN THE SUN in December

Celebration Arts presents 'A Raisin in the Sun' in Sacramento from December 1 to December 24, 2024. Directed by James Ellison III.

