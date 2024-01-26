Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere

As part of its West Coast premiere, Harris Center For The Arts will present six performances of MYSTIC PIZZA.

Following engagements at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (January 19-February 11) and Center Repertory Company at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek (February 15-25), the three-city West Coast Premiere will perform on the Harris Center mainstage for six performances, Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday March 3.

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the 80s and 90s! The hit songs range from "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to "Hold On" to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

In partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Riverside Theatricals, and La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts, Mystic Pizza will perform Wednesday, February 28 through Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 pm, with additional matinee performances on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 pm, at the Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway in Folsom.

Directed by Casy Hushion; Music Direction by Kristin Stowell; Choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast of Mystic Pizza features: Gianna Yanelli as “Josephina (JoJo) Barboza,” Kyra Kennedy as “Katherine (Kat) Arujo,” Krystina Alabado as “Daisy Arujo,” Rayanne Gonzales as “Leona Silvia,” Jordan Friend as “Bill Montijo,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.,” and Chris Cardozo as “Tim Travers.” The Ensemble features Domo D’dante, Michael James, April Josephine, Louis Pardo, Monika Peña, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jeff Skowron, Jake Swain, and Rachel Wirtz. Swings are Chachi Delgado and Tayler Mettra.

Individual tickets range from $81-$125 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.