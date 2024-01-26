Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere

The three-city West Coast Premiere will perform on the Harris Center mainstage for six performances, Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday March 3.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

As part of its West Coast premiere, Harris Center For The Arts will present six performances of MYSTIC PIZZA. 

Following engagements at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (January 19-February 11) and Center Repertory Company at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek (February 15-25), the three-city West Coast Premiere will perform on the Harris Center mainstage for six performances, Wednesday, February 28 through Sunday March 3.

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the 80s and 90s! The hit songs range from "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to "Hold On" to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

In partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Riverside Theatricals, and La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts, Mystic Pizza will perform Wednesday, February 28 through Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 pm, with additional matinee performances on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 pm, at the Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College, 10 College Parkway in Folsom.

Directed by Casy Hushion; Music Direction by Kristin Stowell; Choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast of Mystic Pizza features: Gianna Yanelli as “Josephina (JoJo) Barboza,” Kyra Kennedy as “Katherine (Kat) Arujo,” Krystina Alabado as “Daisy Arujo,” Rayanne Gonzales as “Leona Silvia,” Jordan Friend as “Bill Montijo,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.,” and Chris Cardozo as “Tim Travers.”  The Ensemble features Domo D’dante, Michael James, April Josephine, Louis Pardo, Monika Peña, Alyssa M. Simmons, Jeff Skowron, Jake Swain, and Rachel Wirtz. Swings are Chachi Delgado and Tayler Mettra.

Individual tickets range from $81-$125 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Photo Credits: Jason Niedle

Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere
Cast of Mystic Pizza

Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere
Rayanne Gonzales, Gianna Yanelli

Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere
Cast of Mystic Pizza

Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere
Cast of Mystic Pizza




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: RESCUE ME Debuts at B Street Theatre

Championing new works can be a risky undertaking, but B St. Theatre’s dedication to the cause continues to pay off. Kicking off the 2024 season is Rescue Me, a finalist in the 2022 B Street New Comedies Festival.  It is penned by two B Street fixtures, Tara Sissom-Pittaro and Peter Story, who infuse humor with introspection into two outwardly opposite individuals.

2
Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theaters Collaboration LAB Photo
Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB

Returning for its fifth season, Placer Repertory Theater’s popular creativity incubator and networking program, Collaboration LAB, warmly welcomes back Sacramento area LAB favorite singer/songwriter Craig Dunlap to headline on Sunday, January 28.

3
Sacramento Ballet To Present CINDERELLA, February 16-18 Photo
Sacramento Ballet To Present CINDERELLA, February 16-18

Sacramento Ballet's joyous new Cinderella presents the beloved fairy tale ballet classic with modern 21st Century twists.

4
Mike Infante Stars in SOME OF US ARE BRAVE in BEFORE HARMONY SLEEPS WITH JEFF, Produced by Photo
Mike Infante Stars in SOME OF US ARE BRAVE in BEFORE HARMONY SLEEPS WITH JEFF, Produced by Futures Explored

Mike Infante, a Mexican American actor, rises to prominence on the broad canvas of California's fantasies, where the sun-drenched landscapes resound with dreams. This 22-year-old actor, who hails from the energetic city of Sacramento, is not just breaking down barriers and rewriting the story in Hollywood—he is genuinely making a seismic change.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast PremierePhotos: Harris Center For The Arts Presents MYSTIC PIZZA West Coast Premiere
Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB
UC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECTUC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This MonthDIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Videos

The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Collaboration LAB in Sacramento Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (1/28-1/28)Tracker
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
High School Musical in Sacramento High School Musical
Harris Center for the Arts (2/16-2/25)
Collaboration LAB in Sacramento Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (2/25-2/25)
American Fast in Sacramento American Fast
Capital Stage (1/24-2/25)PHOTOS
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)VIDEOS
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
Fiddler on the Roof in Sacramento Fiddler on the Roof
Davis Musical Theatre Company (3/01-3/24)
My Fair Lady in Sacramento My Fair Lady
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You