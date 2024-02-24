Photos: First Look at COTTON PATCH GOSPEL at Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run March 1 – March 30.
Sutter Street Theatre will present Cotton Patch Gospel from March 1 – March 30, on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 4:30.
Check out a first look at the production below!
With music & lyrics by Harry Chapin and based on the book The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John by Clarence Jordan, this bluegrass musical is a southern reinterpretation of the gospel story – retelling the life of Jesus in modern day rural Georgia. Produced by Gary Musick Productions and Troupe America Inc., the “Greatest Story Ever Retold” is the only Off-Broadway play to be praised by both Rolling Stone and Christianity Today and hailed as “A Joyous Triumph” by the New York Times.
Rated: PG for simulated violence
Reservations at the button below or call (916) 353-1001.
Book by Tom Key & Russel Treyz
Music & Lyrics by Harry Chapin
Directed & choreographed by Sam Williams
Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt
Photographer: Allen Schmeltz
Videos