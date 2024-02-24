Photos: First Look at COTTON PATCH GOSPEL at Sutter Street Theatre

Sutter Street Theatre will present Cotton Patch Gospel from March 1 – March 30, on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 4:30.

Check out a first look at the production below!

With music & lyrics by Harry Chapin and based on the book The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John by Clarence Jordan, this bluegrass musical is a southern reinterpretation of the gospel story – retelling the life of Jesus in modern day rural Georgia. Produced by Gary Musick Productions and Troupe America Inc., the “Greatest Story Ever Retold” is the only Off-Broadway play to be praised by both Rolling Stone and Christianity Today and hailed as “A Joyous Triumph” by the New York Times.

Rated: PG for simulated violence

Reservations at the button below or call (916) 353-1001.

Cotton Patch Gospel

Book by Tom Key & Russel Treyz

Music & Lyrics by Harry Chapin

Directed & choreographed by Sam Williams

Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt

Photographer: Allen Schmeltz