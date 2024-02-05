Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT Comes To City Theatre in March!

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play comes to City Theatre.

By: Feb. 05, 2024



Sacramento City College's City Theatre is producing Lynn Nottage's 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play SWEAT.

The production opens Friday, March 1, and plays through Sunday, March 17. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, and 16; and at 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 10, 16, and 17. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento. T

icket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

Filled with humor and immense heart, SWEAT tells the journey of a group of friends who share drinks, laughs, and secrets at their favorite local bar after work on the factory floor. The close-knit group's trust is tested during impending layoffs and strikes as they fight to stay afloat and reach for the American dream. This powerful and poignant story provides an emphatic look at working-class Americans and the intricacy of identity, race, and humanity. Produced on Broadway, Lynn Nottage's contemporary play SWEAT won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. 

 

Lynn Nottage is an American playwright, screenwriter, and professor. She is the first and only woman to win two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. Nottage's plays and musicals have been produced on Broadway and throughout the United States at professional and community theatres, and colleges. Her plays include INTIMATE APPAREL (starring Viola Davis in the Off-Broadway production), BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, RUINED (2009 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama), SWEAT (2017 Pulitzer Prize winner for Drama, CLYDE'S, and POOF!. Nottage's musical work includes writing the book for MJ THE MUSICAL featuring the music of Michael Jackson, writing the book for the musical adaption of Sue Monk Kidd's novel THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES, and an opera adaption of INTIMATE APPAREL.

 

Nottage has received numerous awards and fellowships including the MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, Nelson A. Rockefeller Award for Creativity, and Helen Hayes Award. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and her Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama. Also, Nottage is a Theatre Arts Professor at Columbia School of the Arts.

 

Courtney Janey Vargas Pintar, also known as Janey, is an actor, director, theatre educator, and inclusion advocate. As an actor, she has acted at many theatre companies including the Sacramento Theatre Company, Capital Stage, and Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. Janey proudly wrote and directed THE OPHELIAS: BADASS VOICES, a new play with movement inspired by Shakespeare's Ophelia, produced by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance. Her other directing credits include ELECTRA at Cosumnes River College, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at William Jessup University, and BORROWING PAM at UC Davis. She has taught theatre arts in higher education at various colleges and universities. Janey's theatre and educational work centers on inclusion and empathy and encourages underrepresented voices. She is an alumnus of the Los Rios Community College District and holds an M.A. from San Francisco State University and M.F.A. from UC Davis. www.janeypintar.com

SWEAT is directed by Janey Pintar. The artistic team includes Shawn Weinsheink (scenic and projection design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), Isaiah Leeper (lighting design), Janey Pintar (projection design), and Elijah DeAnda (projection design). SWEAT is stage-managed by Sacramento City College student Eva Hernandez and assistant stage-managed by Luna Solis.

 

The cast includes Sonny Alforque, Yolanda Ashford, Jamarea Austin, Heather Cross, Conrad Crump, Destiny DeJesus, Tem Huerta, Keyaun Jackson, Dakoda "Deejay" Jones, Howard Liu, Parker Newman, Allison Noren, Julianna Schultz, Des Silva, Bill Qarau, and Marcus Wilson.

﻿

City Theatre is the performing arts program at Sacramento City College, part of the Los Rios Community College District, in Sacramento, California. City Theatre's season consists of four Mainstage productions, two Storytime children's productions, and the elementary school touring troupe known as The Pennywhistle Players. Storytime Theatre returned in the Spring of 2023 and will continue in the Spring of 2024. The Pennywhistle Players troupe is currently on hiatus. During the summer, City Theatre produces the annual Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. The company welcomes all students and members of the community to audition and participate in their award-winning productions.




