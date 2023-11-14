Lorraine Hansberry's A RAISIN IN THE SUN Announced At Celebration Arts

Celebration Arts has announced the final upcoming production of the 2023 Season "Overcoming," A RAISIN IN THE SUN. This powerful and poignant drama will captivate audiences from December 1 to December 24, 2023.

In his directorial debut, the classic play by Lorraine Hansberry will be directed by James Ellison III, Celebration Arts Artistic Director.

A RAISIN IN THE SUN tells the compelling story of the Younger family as they navigate dreams, discrimination, and the pursuit of a better life on Chicago's South Side in the 1950s. The play explores themes of identity, generational conflicts, and the enduring human spirit, making it as relevant today as when it premiered in 1959.

Casting includes Sené Goss (THE MOUNTAINTOP), Donald Lacy (JULIUS CAESAR, DEATH OF A SALESMAN), Jasmine Washington (GYNECOLOGOS, SANKOFA), Alex Richardson (THE ROYALE, A SOLDIER'S PLAY), Tammie Denyse (JAR THE FLOOR, THE PIANO LESSON), Tylre Allen (DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, PIPELINE), Elaine Douglas (THE AMEN CORNER, MAHALIA), Todd Lubitsch (MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, THE TEMPEST), and Howie Bryant (DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS).

Making history as the first play written by a Black woman to appear on Broadway, A RAISIN IN THE SUN debuted in 1959. In 1960, A RAISIN IN THE SUN was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play (Lorraine Hansberry), Best Actor (Sidney Poitier), Best Actress (Claudia McNeil), and Best Direction Lloyd Richards).

A RAISIN IN THE SUN will grace the Celebration Arts stage from December 1 - 24, 2023. Tickets are $15 - $23. Limited seating is available, so early booking is encouraged to secure a spot for this spectacular production. Group sales are encouraged. Tickets are available at Click Here.