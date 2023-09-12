Inland Pacific Ballet Hosts Fall Dance Fest Fundraiser This Month

Inland Pacific Ballet’s 29th season kicks-off with a Fall Dance Fest fundraiser taking place at IPB’s Academy studios in Montclair. The evening of intimate Cabaret features song, dance, and a festive sit-down dinner on Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Promising a fabulous evening, the IPB II Studio Company and IPB Academy Apprentice/Trainees will perform excerpts from Joseph Mazilier’s Paquita, and new Neoclassical works by Emily Baker (IPB Academy and alum and currently a company dancer with Newport Contemporary Ballet). Musical guest artists include John LaLonde (known for his many appearances in Candlelight Pavilion’s productions as well as writing and directing many of the Christmas shows and reviews); Debbie Prutsman (known across the southland and on the east coast for her work in the musical theater world, having performed leading roles at virtually all major theaters from LA to San Diego and beyond); Jonathan Sharp from IPB’s spring production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Musical (IPB principal dancer, choreographer, Ballet Master, and Associate Director; a teacher at Idyllwild Arts Academy and beyond. Was a contract player on the soap opera Another World, as well as other TV guest roles. Danced professionally with Boston Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, and the touring Stars of American Ballet, headlined by Robert LaFosse and Darci Kistler. Appeared on Broadway in the original casts of The Red Shoes, Carousel [1994 Tony winner for Best Revival], The Rocky Horror Show Live, The Dance of the Vampires, and Fiddler on the Roof.); and Allen Everman (Member of the Citrus College music faculty and has performed at the Candlelight Pavilion stage for over 20 years, as well as being a professional musical director/conductor and pianist, and has directed over 60 musicals throughout SoCal.).

The IPB 2023/24 Season will continue with its spectacular production of The Nutcracker in December, followed by Disney’s Beauty and The Beast: The Musical in March 2024, and the original Cinderella ballet in April 2024. Visit IPBallet.org for details regarding venues, schedules, and additional information.