Harris Center for the Arts to Present Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly and Preservation Hall Jazz Band in March

Harris Center for the Arts will present two shows in March: Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly on Friday, March 8, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Monday, March 11. Both shows are at 7:30pm.

TRAILBLAZING WOMEN OF COUNTRY: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. With their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales, Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly wove threads of contemporary womanhood throughout the tapestry of country music, resulting in unprecedented commercial success and earning each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Trailblazing Women of Country will entertain and inspire audiences during this pivotal moment in our nation's history, featuring soloists Miko Marks, CMT's 2022 "Next Woman of Country,” and Nashville based singer Kristina Train, supported by a 5-member all-female band.

Cline, Lynn, and Parton harnessed country music's rich storytelling tradition to offer their uniquely empowered—and unmistakably female—perspective on issues faced by women of their day. Their shared legacy of musical excellence, earthy glamour, and unapologetic authenticity continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds in the 21st century.

Patsy's assured contralto affirms that a woman can be heartbroken and sure of herself at the same time (“Crazy,” “Walkin' After Midnight”); Loretta Lynn's songs exalt autonomy attained through contraception (“The Pill”) and self-respect (“Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' with Lovin' On Your Mind”); and Dolly Parton demonstrates that a woman can ascend the career ladder (“9-to-5”) while never losing sight of her roots (“Coat of Many Colors”).

Through their singular voices and artistry, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton defied restrictive gender norms, proving that women can be at once beautiful and strong, vulnerable, and powerful.

Miko Marks deftly blends country, blues, southern rock and even gospel to create a sound and experience that has literally brought every audience to its feet. This new sound along with her warm and soulful spirit catapulted her into a community of change with her doing more than breaking ground – she's shattering it. It's a serendipitous realization that Marks was meant to be here, at this time, in this moment, for good.

Kristina Train has toured the world as a feature vocalist and violinist in Herbie Hancock's band, collaborated with Dr. Dre, performed at The Nobel Peace Prize, and made a fan of Bruce Springsteen. Train's voice is pure, richly embodied, and crystal clear, with a recognizable nod to the vocal traditions of Nat King Cole, Roy Orbison, and Dusty Springfield.

Individual tickets for Trailblazing Women of Country range from $47-$82, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at the button below. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it's crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City's inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

PHJB marches that tradition forward once again on So It Is. The album redefines what New Orleans music means today by tapping into a sonic continuum that stretches back to the city's Afro-Cuban roots, through its common ancestry with the Afrobeat of Fela Kuti and the Fire Music of Pharoah Sanders and John Coltrane, and forward to cutting-edge artists with whom the PHJB have shared festival stages from Coachella to Newport, including legends like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, and the Grateful Dead and modern giants like Beck, The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, and the Black Keys.

Individual tickets for Preservation Hall Jazz Band range from $52-$82, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at the button below. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.