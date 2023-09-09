Harris Center for the Arts to Present QUEEN OF THE NIGHT! REMEMBERING WHITNEY Next Month

Harris Center for the Arts will present Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney on Friday, October 6, at 7:30 pm.

Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney, starring Trina Johnson Finn, is a 90-minute live entertainment show that brings the top selling hits of the late Whitney Houston to the stage and transports the essence and persona of Whitney for a night of exhilarating and gripping performances. Showcasing fan-favorite songs from Whitney Houston's past albums, along with snappy dialogue providing personal insight behind each song, some of Las Vegas' hottest musicians, two incredible background vocalists, and four dynamic dancers, this amazing production will be a wonderful treat for all the Whitney Fans around the world!

Trina Johnson Finn, is a versatile artist with class, sophistication, and charisma, a stellar entertainer, and a bonafide crowd-pleaser wherever she performs. Many consider Trina a “Triple Threat,” a Hollywood term for entertainers with multiple talents and a dazzling personality to match. This seasoned vocalist, actress, songwriter, and producer is a rare diamond that shines like a star. Trina is no stranger to the entertainment industry and she continues to accomplish many of her goals as an International Performing Artist.Trina was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri where she studied Voice Performance and Theater at the UMKC Conservatory of Music. She has appeared on such shows as The Grammy Awards, Oprah, MTV Music Video Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Awards, and the American Music Awards.

Sharing her gift of voice, Trina has also graced the stage with iconic entertainers ranging from Barbra Streisand, MC Hammer, Smokey Robinson, Michael Bolton, Valerie Simpson, and The Family Stone to name a few.

As a recording artist, Trina was featured on MC Hammer's Please Hammer Don't Hurt'em album and is currently writing and co-producing her own original music for future release. As a producer, Trina started her own production company called Lipstick Diva Productions and has self-produced and stars in the inaugural production, Queen of the Night! Remembering Whitney, a tribute to the late Whitney Houston.

As an artist, Trina is considered to be one of the best Tribute Artists in America and around the globe. As an actress, Trina also has many film, television, and theater credits under her belt. Appearing in projects like Anchorman starring Will Ferrell, Breakin All The Rules starring Jamie Foxx, Bringing Down The House starring Queen Latifah and Steve Martin, and the Off-Broadway theater productions of Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavi', and The Wiz.

Individual tickets range from $51-$81 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at the link below. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.