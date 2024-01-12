Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

By: Jan. 12, 2024

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents a musical journey of romantic piano melodies and engaging wit when Jim Brickman performs HITS LIVE! In Concert on Tuesday, February 6, at 7:30pm.

Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting, HITS LIVE! In Concert. The Grammy Nominated Songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with sweet sounds and stories, including his hit songs “Love of My Life," "Angel Eyes," and of course, “Valentine."

Hailed by the Boston Herald as "a crowd-pleaser,” Jim Brickman will take the audience on a musical journey with his romantic piano melodies and engaging wit, making this concert a must-see-event!

Four of his albums have been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America – 1995's By Heart, 1997's Picture This and The Gift, and 1999's Destiny – for sales of more than 500,000 copies. Overall, he's sold more than 7 million albums.

Brickman has amassed 27 Top 40 singles on the adult contemporary charts, including 14 Top Ten smashes. His collaboration with soaring country songstress Martina McBride, the beautiful paean to love titled “Valentine,” scored at mainstream country radio in 1998, peaking at No. 9. Other Brickman staples include “Simple Things” with Rebecca Lynn Howard, “Peace” and The Gift, both with Collin Raye and Susan Ashton, Never Alone with Lady A, and “Love of My Life” with Michael W. Smith.

In 2013, Brickman's The Magic of Christmas, featuring the 2003 remake of “Sending You A Little Christmas” with Johnny Mathis, landed at #1 on Billboard New Age and took the #58 spot on Billboard Top 200.

Brickman believes music helps to shape its listeners and their lifestyles. He wants his fans to use his music as part of everyday life, which is why he's recorded inspirational albums, lullabies, romantic records, and of course Christmas albums. Music for soothing the aches of daily life, and music for hanging the mistletoe – that's the Jim Brickman way. The highest compliment you can pay this 62-year-old pop pianist is to tell him that his compositions became the soundtrack while delivering a baby, taking a bubble bath, enduring chemotherapy, lulling your little one to sleep, dancing with daddy at the wedding, and falling in love again. “This is more than just ‘I love that hit song',” Brickman says. “It's the experience. I am more about the experimental way that people use the music more so than ever. I want the music to be a constant part of their lives.”

Individual tickets range from $51-$85, including fees, and are available at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.




