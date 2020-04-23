Harris Center Cancels/Postpones Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

Based on guidelines from the State of California and recommendations by health experts, all performances at the Harris Center through July, 2020 have either been cancelled or are being rescheduled, effective April 23, 2020.

Like so many other live performance venues across the country, the cancellation and/or rescheduling of events at the Harris Center has been a rolling tide, as the length and breadth of the pandemic has come into clearer view. This April 23 announcement is the third such announcement, following one on March 12th and a second on March 17. All told, 135 events have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic. On March 18, all Los Rios Community College District facilities - including the Harris Center - were closed, with staff shifting to work from remote locations.

"The safety of our patrons, artists and staff remains our highest concern," notes Harris Center Executive Director Dave Pier. "In this unprecedented situation, direction from government authorities and our own campus and college district is unified and crystal clear. The safety of all is best served by not gathering people together."

The website www.HarrisCenter.net remains open for business and will continue to update the public about the impact of the pandemic on the Harris Center's operations going forward. Patrons needing assistance during the closure of the Ticket Office should email TicketOffice@harriscenter.net.

The Harris Center has been steadily issuing refunds to ticket buyers for cancelled performances. For more information, patrons should visit the Harris Center website at https://www.harriscenter.net/events/cancelled-events which includes a list of affected events and an indication of the status of refunds updated daily. A second webpage, https://www.harriscenter.net/visit/coronavirus, has more information about the Center's response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many have asked about how they can support the Harris Center through this trying time; donations are always welcome at www.harriscenter.net/donate.

Given the unknowns about the pandemic, this is a story that is evolving almost daily. As plans for reopening the Center are solidified, media will be notified via press release; in addition, Harris Center patrons, which number upwards of 150,000 households, will be informed of developments at the Harris Center by mail, e-mail and social media. Stay tuned.

Below is a list of events affected by the last round of cancellations for the season. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.harriscenter.net/events/cancelled-events.*

Leahy May 21

Carrera Productions & Colin Mochrie present HYPROV May 22

Gary Vecchiarelli Entertainment presents Aloha Hawaii May 24

Placer Pops Chorale, American Pops! May 30-31

(National Broadway Tour) June 1-4

Folsom Lake Symphony, Opera Meets Broadway Jun 6-7

Northern CA Dance Conservatory, Double Feature 2020 Jun 13

El Dorado Musical Theatre High Voltage, Best of Broadway Jun 19

Halau Ka Waikahe Lani Malie Halau Kahulaliwai, Ho'ike 2020 Jun 20

Folsom Concert Association, Carpenters Tribute Concert Jun 21

El Dorado Dance Academy, DREAMS Jun 27

Dorado Musical Theatre, Disney's Aladdin Jr. July 10-19

The following events have been rescheduled:

Illusionists, Live from Broadway (National Tour) April 10-12

Entertainment Events presents Late Night Catechism May 1-3

Joni Morris, A Tribute to the Music Of Patsy Cline May 15-17

Starbright Entertainment presents Fleetwood Mask May 23

Martin Media presents Whose Live Anyway? Jun 18

Creative Expressions camps for young people in Music, Dance, Theatre and the Visual Arts, normally held at the Harris Center in June and July as part of Folsom Lake College's Youth Summer Academy, will also not be taking place this year.





