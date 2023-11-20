HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns to Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run December 2 – December 23.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Holiday in the Hills returns to Sutter Street Theatre in December. The production is written by Mike Jimena & Connie Jimena, and directed by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt.

Performances run December 2 – December 23, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 4:30pm, with additional performances on December 14, 20 & 21 at 7:00pm.

Holiday in the Hills is Sutter Street Theatre’s love letter to the Holiday Season; It takes place in the late 1800’s right in Sutter Street Theatre where the residents of the town and surrounding areas have gotten together for a party to celebrate the season. A lot of research went into the actual people and places that were here in the late 1800’s, and everyone you see onstage was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year. 

Rated: G – Fun for the entire family!

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.




