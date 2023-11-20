Performances run December 2 – December 23.
POPULAR
Holiday in the Hills returns to Sutter Street Theatre in December. The production is written by Mike Jimena & Connie Jimena, and directed by Mike Jimena & Connie Mockenhaupt.
Performances run December 2 – December 23, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 4:30pm, with additional performances on December 14, 20 & 21 at 7:00pm.
Holiday in the Hills is Sutter Street Theatre’s love letter to the Holiday Season; It takes place in the late 1800’s right in Sutter Street Theatre where the residents of the town and surrounding areas have gotten together for a party to celebrate the season. A lot of research went into the actual people and places that were here in the late 1800’s, and everyone you see onstage was an actual resident or visitor to Folsom at that time of year.
Rated: G – Fun for the entire family!
Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.
Videos
|Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
|Sacramento Ballet's Nutcracker
SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/23)
|After the Blast
Big Idea Theatre (11/03-11/25)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
|Straight White Men
Resurrection Theatre (11/17-12/02)
|A RAISIN IN THE SUN
Celebration Arts (12/01-12/24)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
|B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
|Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
|The Snow Queen
Valkyrie Theatre Company (12/02-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You