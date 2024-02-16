GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS to be Presented at Sierra Stages in March

Sierra Stages will present Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet’s theatrical masterpiece about toxic salesmen clawing their way up the ladder of cutthroat capitalism, from March 7 - 30 at The Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, California.

This scalding comedy follows the downward slide of a group of desperate salesmen as they jockey for position and scramble for survival. It’s con or be conned—and sometimes both—in this brutally funny ride down the slippery slope of selling your soul.

“Glengarry Glen Ross is about a particular strand of American life in the 1980s,” said director Scott Gilbert. “More than that, it's is about capitalism, morality, and masculinity. And those things—and the problems with those things—are still relevant today. Mamet basically invented this rapidfire, profanity-laced, hyper-masculine style of dialogue that just crackles with electricity. The language goes hard. The characters go hard. If a play about a bunch of jerks trying to sell real estate can be described as a thrill ride, this is that ride.”

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama when it premiered on Broadway in 1984, don’t miss the 40th anniversary production of the show the New York Times described as “American scheming with an exactitude and delight unsurpassed by any other dramatist.”

Performance Details:

What: Glengarry Glen Ross

When: Thursday - Saturday @ 7:30pm / Sunday @ 2pm

Dates: March 7- March 30

Where: The Nevada Theatre

Tickets: $32 - 36

Glengarry Glen Ross is directed by Scott Gilbert and stars an all-local cast, including Micah Cone, John Gardiner, Calum Grant, Paul Micsan, Harrison McCormick, John Ficarra, and TE Wolfe.

For tickets and more information on Glengarry Glen Ross, visit www.SierraStages.org or call 530.346.3210.

Photo credit: Heidi Grass