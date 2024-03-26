EMILIA Comes to City Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sacramento City College's City Theatre is producing EMILIA by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm. The production opens Friday, April 26, and plays through Saturday, May 11. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on April 26, 27, May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11; and at 2:00 p.m. on April 28 and May 5. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento. Ticket prices are $20 for General Admission; $15 for Seniors, SARTA Members, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at CityTheatre.net.

Morgan Lloyd Malcolm is a playwright and screenwriter. She was commissioned by The Globe Theatre in London to write Emilia, which creates a fictional story of a real woman, Emilia Bassano, who people believe may be the “Dark Lady” who may have inspired Shakespeare's sonnets. Malcolm has also written the plays The Wasp, Belongings, Mum, When the Long Trick's Over, and Typical Girls. She is currently writing three of her plays for film including The Wasp. She is a cofounder of the theatre company “Terrifying Women” focusing on women in horror alongside Abi Zakarian, Sampira Castro, and Amanda Castro.

A member of the faculty at Sacramento City College since 2005, Lori Ann has been working in the local theatre community since 1994. She founded an all-female Shakespeare ensemble, Wildflower Women's Ensemble with co-founders Julianna Schultz and Josh Anderson. Wildflower Women's Ensemble provides free Shakespeare in the park to the community and endless opportunities for women, female-presenting, and non-binary artists to explore all roles, regardless of gender identity. As an artistic team member of both the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival (SSF) and City Theatre at Sacramento City College, she takes on both artistic and administrative positions, including directing, management and education. She is also the program director of the High School Intern Program for SSF which she created in 2004.

THE PRODUCTION

EMILIA is directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin. The artistic team includes Shawn Weinsheink (scenic and projection design), Nicole Sivell (costume design), Isaiah Leeper (lighting design), Elijah DeAnda (sound and projection design), Steve Grondin (sound design), Kimberley Wilson (makeup designer), Shannon Mahoney (choreographer), and Saffron Henke (devising and intimacy consultant) of Colorado State University.

EMILIA is stage-managed by Hannah Flaherty and assistant stage-managed by Luna Solis and Sara Villarreal.

The cast includes Destiny DeJesus as Emilia1, Brooklynn T. Solomon as Emilia2, and Sarah Palmero as Emilia3. The other cast members include Marleigh Crain, Melissa Langley, Riley J. Burke, Stardust Cobblepot, Tem Huerta, Kathleen Poe, Gabrianna Solis, Maddy Flint, Clare Holt, Tiffany Capello, and Ash West.