DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Dial M For Murder is coming to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Featuring a book by Fredrick Knott, and directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman, performances will run January 26 – February 18.

A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination and murder.

Presented in partnership with Kauffmans’ Give Us A Hand Productions

Reservations at Click Here or call (916) 353-1001.



