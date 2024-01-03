Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Celebration Arts, Black theater, music, and dance training organization, will present the first production in its eagerly anticipated 2024 Season "Black Girl Magic," FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF.

Directed by the visionary Voress Franklin, this iconic choreopoem will grace the stage at the historic Guild Theater from February 2nd to 25th, marking the second year of a decade-long partnership with St. HOPE.

"We are elated to bring this groundbreaking production to the Guild Theater showcasing the transformative power of Black storytelling under the imaginative direction of Voress Franklin," said James Ellison, Artistic Director for Celebration Arts. "Our partnership with St. HOPE during Black History Month amplifies our community visibility, showcasing the richness of our productions that focus on the Black experience."

"Collaborating with Celebration Arts aligns seamlessly with our commitment to provide impactful experiences for the community during Black History Month," said Cassandra Jennings, CEO of St. HOPE. "The Guild Theater, with its rich history of showcasing Black art and performance, is the ideal venue for our joint endeavor with Celebration Arts, which is entering its second year."

A profound exploration of racism, oppression, and sexism, Shange's choreopoem weaves the tales of seven women through poetry, music, and dance, delivering a powerful narrative filled with passion and raw honesty.

The stellar cast includes Brooklynn T. Solomon (BROKE'OLOGY at B Street Theater, THE ROYALE at Capital Stage, DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS at Celebration Arts), Shaquarrius Calloway (BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN at Celebration Arts), Rachel Powell (BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK at Celebration Arts, JUST A PINCH at Matriarchy Theater), Rhonda Anderson (THE BLUEST EYE, LIVING FAT at Celebration Arts), Diana Cossey (SPELL #7, STEEL AWAY at Celebration Arts), Jude Owens, Truly Polite, and Dream Moore.

Special Programming

Dr. Halifu Osumare, noted author, professor emerita of African American Studies, and close friend of Shange, offers dramaturgy for the production and will appear in a post-show talk on February 11 with director Voress Franklin. She also authored an essay about Shange and the work that appears in the digital program. A Cast Talk Back will occur on February 18.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF will be on stage February 2 - 25, 2024. Season and Flex passes for the Black Girl Magic Season are now available at celebrationarts.net. Single tickets will go on sale starting January 1, 2024. Tickets are $10 - $25.

ABOUT CELEBRATION ARTS

Originally the Celebration Dance Company founded in 1976 by James Wheatley, Celebration Arts became a 501c3 organization in 1986. For more than 30 years, Celebration Arts has continued to be a cornerstone of music, dance, and theater for the Sacramento region's African-American community, bringing Black artists and stories to its stage at 2727 B Street. In addition, Celebration Arts provides educational programs to children through Kids' Time and dance training for teens, adults, and seniors. More information can be found at celebrationarts.net.

ABOUT ST. HOPE

St. HOPE, established in 1989, is a family of nonprofits committed to revitalizing Oak Park through high-quality public education and economic development. St. HOPE runs PS7 Elementary School, PS7 Middle School, and Sacramento Charter High School. St. HOPE also owns and operates The Guild Theater and Underground Books, one of the few African-American-owned bookstores in the nation. Additional investments and partnerships include Old Soul Co., Fixins Soul Kitchen, and World Class Faders barber shop.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT:

Celebration Arts Presents

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

By Ntozake Shange

Directed by Voress Franklin

WHERE:

The Guild Theater

2828 35th Street

Sacramento, CA

WHEN:

February 2 - 25, 2024

PERFORMANCE TIMES:

Thursdays - 7 pm

Fridays - 7 pm

Saturdays - 7 pm

Sundays - 2 pm

DIRECT BOX OFFICE LINK

celebrationarts.net/box-office

PERFORMANCE LENGTH:

90 minutes, No intermission

PARENTAL GUIDANCE:

Mature themes, description of violence. Use discretion with children under 13.