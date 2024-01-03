Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Directed by Voress Franklin, this groundbreaking production runs from February 2nd to 25th at the Guild Theater in Sacramento.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Celebration Arts, Black theater, music, and dance training organization, will present the first production in its eagerly anticipated 2024 Season "Black Girl Magic," FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF.

Directed by the visionary Voress Franklin, this iconic choreopoem will grace the stage at the historic Guild Theater from February 2nd to 25th, marking the second year of a decade-long partnership with St. HOPE.

"We are elated to bring this groundbreaking production to the Guild Theater showcasing the transformative power of Black storytelling under the imaginative direction of Voress Franklin," said James Ellison, Artistic Director for Celebration Arts. "Our partnership with St. HOPE during Black History Month amplifies our community visibility, showcasing the richness of our productions that focus on the Black experience."

"Collaborating with Celebration Arts aligns seamlessly with our commitment to provide impactful experiences for the community during Black History Month," said Cassandra Jennings, CEO of St. HOPE. "The Guild Theater, with its rich history of showcasing Black art and performance, is the ideal venue for our joint endeavor with Celebration Arts, which is entering its second year."

A profound exploration of racism, oppression, and sexism, Shange's choreopoem weaves the tales of seven women through poetry, music, and dance, delivering a powerful narrative filled with passion and raw honesty.

The stellar cast includes Brooklynn T. Solomon (BROKE'OLOGY at B Street Theater, THE ROYALE at Capital Stage, DIRECT FROM DEATH ROW THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS at Celebration Arts), Shaquarrius Calloway (BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK; WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN at Celebration Arts), Rachel Powell (BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK at Celebration Arts, JUST A PINCH at Matriarchy Theater), Rhonda Anderson (THE BLUEST EYE, LIVING FAT at Celebration Arts), Diana Cossey (SPELL #7, STEEL AWAY at Celebration Arts), Jude Owens, Truly Polite, and Dream Moore.

Special Programming

Dr. Halifu Osumare, noted author, professor emerita of African American Studies, and close friend of Shange, offers dramaturgy for the production and will appear in a post-show talk on February 11 with director Voress Franklin. She also authored an essay about Shange and the work that appears in the digital program. A Cast Talk Back will occur on February 18.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF will be on stage February 2 - 25, 2024. Season and Flex passes for the Black Girl Magic Season are now available at celebrationarts.net. Single tickets will go on sale starting January 1, 2024. Tickets are $10 - $25.

ABOUT CELEBRATION ARTS

Originally the Celebration Dance Company founded in 1976 by James Wheatley, Celebration Arts became a 501c3 organization in 1986. For more than 30 years, Celebration Arts has continued to be a cornerstone of music, dance, and theater for the Sacramento region's African-American community, bringing Black artists and stories to its stage at 2727 B Street. In addition, Celebration Arts provides educational programs to children through Kids' Time and dance training for teens, adults, and seniors. More information can be found at celebrationarts.net.

ABOUT ST. HOPE

St. HOPE, established in 1989, is a family of nonprofits committed to revitalizing Oak Park through high-quality public education and economic development. St. HOPE runs PS7 Elementary School, PS7 Middle School, and Sacramento Charter High School. St. HOPE also owns and operates The Guild Theater and Underground Books, one of the few African-American-owned bookstores in the nation. Additional investments and partnerships include Old Soul Co., Fixins Soul Kitchen, and World Class Faders barber shop.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT:
Celebration Arts Presents
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
By Ntozake Shange
Directed by Voress Franklin

WHERE:
The Guild Theater
2828 35th Street
Sacramento, CA

WHEN:
February 2 - 25, 2024

PERFORMANCE TIMES:
Thursdays - 7 pm
Fridays - 7 pm
Saturdays - 7 pm
Sundays - 2 pm

DIRECT BOX OFFICE LINK
celebrationarts.net/box-office

PERFORMANCE LENGTH:
90 minutes, No intermission

PARENTAL GUIDANCE:
Mature themes, description of violence. Use discretion with children under 13.




1
Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep Photo
Review: CINDERELLA Charmed at Sierra Rep

While the curtain has closed on Sierra Repertory Theatre’s holiday production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, I would be remiss in not acknowledging the quality of another successful SRT show. As most probably know, Cinderella was the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that was made specifically for television. Its 1957 debut featured Julie Andrews, the quintessential Rodgers and Hammerstein leading lady. It spurred multiple spinoffs, including the 2013 Broadway adaptation with a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane. New and improved, this isn’t your grandmother’s Cinderella. Its comedy and messages are a delight for an entirely new generation.

2
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sac Photo
Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is Stealing Our Hearts at Broadway Sacramento

It came after Christmas, bringing with it good cheer. It even brought Whos and Max the Reindeer. A trailer it pulled, full of sets and bright dresses. Whoville, wrapped presents, and sky-high coiffed tresses. A makeup designer and green fur hairdresser, the Grinch couldn’t wait to sing out and impress her! In true Grinchy fashion, he didn’t take pity on any of the kiddos in our River City. He plotted and schemed and watched his greed grow, until the curtain came up on Broadway Sacramento. Yes, my friends, you’ve read that right! Tonight, and the next night, and a night after that, How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will steal your hearts in two seconds flat.

3
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALB Photo
Harris Center for the Arts to Present an Evening of Classic Rock and Roll With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present an evening of classic rock and roll when CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers, on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30pm.

4
Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration Arts Photo
Review: A RAISIN IN THE SUN Closes the Year at Celebration Arts

When Lorraine Hansberry’s play, A Raisin in the Sun, debuted at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 1959, she became the first African American woman to have a play performed on Broadway. Its themes of discrimination and resiliency continue to be as relevant now as they were when it was written, and it is still being taught in schools as an eye-opening account of the African American experience. Celebration Arts recently concluded its talent-filled adaptation of this classic with sold-out performances to close out their 2023 Season of “Overcoming.”

