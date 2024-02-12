Celebration Arts Presents ZORA & LANGSTON Written & Directed By Imani Mitchell This March

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is thrilled to present the second production in its 2024 Season "Black Girl Magic," ZORA & LANGSTON, fitting for Women's History Month and National Reading Month in March.

Written and directed by the immensely talented local actor, writer and director Imani Mitchell, ZORA & LANGSTON will be on stage March 1-17, 2024 at Celebration Arts. ZORA & LANGSTON marks Mitchell's directorial return after directing WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN for Celebration Arts and PREDICTOR at CapStage in 2023. Mitchell also appeared in CapStage's production of CLYDE'S last summer, and in JUMP at B Street Theater last fall.

At the height of the Harlem Renaissance, we find two bright talents: Zora Neale Hurston, a fiery novelist with a flair for eccentricity, and Langston Hughes, a cerebral poet who plans to strategize himself to the top. A friendship quickly blossoms, filled with artistic passion, emotional depth, and a streak of competition.

ZORA & LANGSTON grapples with the complexity of relationships, the passion of artists, and the literary heart of Harlem in the 1920s through a fusion of poetry, music, and dance.

The stellar cast includes Imani Waweru (THE ROYALE at CapStage), Xzavier Beacham (LOBBY HERO in Atlanta, GA), Mark Teemer, Jr. (THE COLORED MUSEUM at Celebration Arts), Brandon C. Lancaster (GOOD PEOPLE at CapStage), Michelle Champoux (BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK at Celebration Arts), and Jude Owens (FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF at Celebration Arts).

Special Programming

Imani Mitchell and the cast will participate in post-show talk backs after the Sunday matinee performances on March 10 and 17.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

ZORA & LANGSTON will be on stage March 1-17, 2024. Single tickets or Season/Flex passes for the Black Girl Magic Season are available at celebrationarts.net/box-office. Tickets are $10 - $25.

ABOUT CELEBRATION ARTS

Originally the Celebration Dance Company founded in 1976 by James Wheatley, Celebration Arts became a 501c3 organization in 1986. For more than 30 years, Celebration Arts has continued to be a cornerstone of music, dance, and theater for the Sacramento region's African-American community, bringing Black artists and stories to its stage at 2727 B Street. In addition, Celebration Arts provides educational programs to children through Kids' Time and dance training for teens, adults, and seniors. More information can be found at celebrationarts.net.