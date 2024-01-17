Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month

The performance is on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.
POPULAR
Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is pleased to present THURGOOD, a one-night-only benefit performance on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.
This is a benefit show to kick off Celebration Arts' 2024 Season of Black Girl Magic strong and raise funds for theater improvements and our revamped educational programming - including school matinees and theatrical productions.
Directed by our founder, James Wheatley, our Artistic Director, James Ellison III, reprises his acclaimed role as Thurgood Marshall, who devoted his life to advocating for justice and equality. Ellison embodies our civil rights hero and takes the audience on a journey from his early days as a young lawyer to serving as the first African-American justice on the Supreme Court.
In addition to THURGOOD, patrons be treated to sweet bites and libations, special guest appearances, and previews of a few of select 2024 productions including FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF and ZORA & LANGSTON.
Tickets to the benefit performance are $100 and can be purchased now.
Videos
|Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
|Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
|Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
|Mean Girls
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
|My Fair Lady
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
|Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
|FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
Celebration Arts (2/02-2/25)
|Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
|The Cher Show
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You