Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is pleased to present THURGOOD, a one-night-only benefit performance on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.

This is a benefit show to kick off Celebration Arts' 2024 Season of Black Girl Magic strong and raise funds for theater improvements and our revamped educational programming - including school matinees and theatrical productions.

Directed by our founder, James Wheatley, our Artistic Director, James Ellison III, reprises his acclaimed role as Thurgood Marshall, who devoted his life to advocating for justice and equality. Ellison embodies our civil rights hero and takes the audience on a journey from his early days as a young lawyer to serving as the first African-American justice on the Supreme Court.

In addition to THURGOOD, patrons be treated to sweet bites and libations, special guest appearances, and previews of a few of select 2024 productions including FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF and ZORA & LANGSTON.

Tickets to the benefit performance are $100 and can be purchased now.