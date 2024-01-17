Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month

The performance is on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT Photo 4 Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is pleased to present THURGOOD, a one-night-only benefit performance on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.

This is a benefit show to kick off Celebration Arts' 2024 Season of Black Girl Magic strong and raise funds for theater improvements and our revamped educational programming - including school matinees and theatrical productions.

Directed by our founder, James Wheatley, our Artistic Director, James Ellison III, reprises his acclaimed role as Thurgood Marshall, who devoted his life to advocating for justice and equality. Ellison embodies our civil rights hero and takes the audience on a journey from his early days as a young lawyer to serving as the first African-American justice on the Supreme Court.

In addition to THURGOOD, patrons be treated to sweet bites and libations, special guest appearances, and previews of a few of select 2024 productions including FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF and ZORA & LANGSTON.

Tickets to the benefit performance are $100 and can be purchased now.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage Photo
Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage

AMERICAN FAST by Kareem Fahmy at Capital Stage is coming to Sacramento. Don't miss this exciting premiere starting on January 24, 2024.

2
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT Photo
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents a musical journey of romantic piano melodies and engaging wit when JIM BRICKMAN performs HITS LIVE! In Concert on Tuesday, February 6, at 7:30pm.

3
VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March Photo
VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March

Placer Community Theater will bring to stage the Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a comedy written by Christopher Durang, for three consecutive weekends, March 8-23, at the General Gomez Arts center in Auburn.

4
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Perfect at Broadway Sacramento Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento

What you oughta know is that Broadway Sacramento is starting off the New Year with a bang. Raw, emotional, and energizing are the words to kick off 2024, as the National tour of Jagged Little Pill, The Musical hits Sacramento this week. It was inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name and, like the album, is a Grammy Award-winner. It also won two Tony Awards after its 2019 opening. While the musical uses songs from Morisette’s album, it is not the jukebox musical I was expecting. It features an original book by Diablo Cody that highlights the challenges facing an outwardly perfect suburban family, reminding us all to never judge a book by its cover…or a soccer mom by her minivan.

More Hot Stories For You

Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital StageSacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERTHarris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT
VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in MarchVANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March
Celebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUFCelebration Arts to Present FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Mean Girls in Sacramento Mean Girls
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
My Fair Lady in Sacramento My Fair Lady
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF in Sacramento FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
Celebration Arts (2/02-2/25)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
The Cher Show in Sacramento The Cher Show
Harris Center (5/09-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You