Cast and Creative Team Announced for JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premiere Black theater, has announced its 2023 Season themed, Overcoming. Featuring six emotional and powerful productions focusing on overcoming adversities in African American culture - discrimination, brutality, Hollywood stereotypes, age discrimination, institutional racism, and housing discrimination.

December 22, 2022

