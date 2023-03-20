Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
The debut musical from NYU duo Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates will hold its first public presentation on Saturday, April 1st at the Wm J. Geery Theatre.
The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain. The debut musical from NYU duo Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates will hold its first public presentation on Saturday, April 1st at the Wm J. Geery Theatre, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95816.
Marcus Wells leads a cast that includes Jacob Martinez, Casey Camacho, Martha Kight, Lindsay Grimes, Lizzy Carey, Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya, Elio Gutierrez-Montoya, Elena Campanario, Dan Clifford, Cooper Davey, Kristen Deweygreen, John Evans, Fatemeh Mehraban, Kelly Reader, Gavin Sellers-Norman, Johnnie Vartebedian, Trent Vartebedian, & Parker Ziring.
Sawyer Thompson is written by Colin Gallagher (book & lyrics) and Justin Gates (music). The presentation is produced by Ryan Warren, with direction by Denver Vaughn, music direction by Patrick Burns, & production stage management by Amanda Rae Hall.
For ticket information visit www.sacstagedreadings.com