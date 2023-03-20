Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series

The debut musical from NYU duo Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates will hold its first public presentation on Saturday, April 1st at the Wm J. Geery Theatre.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain. The debut musical from NYU duo Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates will hold its first public presentation on Saturday, April 1st at the Wm J. Geery Theatre, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95816.

Marcus Wells leads a cast that includes Jacob Martinez, Casey Camacho, Martha Kight, Lindsay Grimes, Lizzy Carey, Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya, Elio Gutierrez-Montoya, Elena Campanario, Dan Clifford, Cooper Davey, Kristen Deweygreen, John Evans, Fatemeh Mehraban, Kelly Reader, Gavin Sellers-Norman, Johnnie Vartebedian, Trent Vartebedian, & Parker Ziring.

Sawyer Thompson is written by Colin Gallagher (book & lyrics) and Justin Gates (music). The presentation is produced by Ryan Warren, with direction by Denver Vaughn, music direction by Patrick Burns, & production stage management by Amanda Rae Hall.

Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre
Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamill’s modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamill’s Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the 60s to Broadway Sacramento! Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!
Good morning, Sacramento! Hairspray has brought the beat to town, and you do not want to miss this spectacle of bright, brash, and beautiful 60s splendor! Based on the 1988 John Waters’ movie that became a cult classic, Hairspray opened on Broadway in 2002. It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and took home 8 wins, including Best Musical. Its staying power rests with the timeless music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and enduring themes woven throughout the book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre Photo
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT Celebrates Comedy at Big Idea Theatre
What do Shakespeare and spring break in Florida have in common? Well, I will tell you! It is the festive new reimagining of Twelfth Night at Big Idea Theatre. Written at the turn of the 17th century, this work’s themes of mistaken identity and love triangles are enduring today but given a cleverly modern twist in this energetic adaptation.
HADESTOWN, AINT TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 Season Photo
HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 – 24 Season
Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 – 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!

