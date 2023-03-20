Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series

The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain. The debut musical from NYU duo Colin Gallagher & Justin Gates will hold its first public presentation on Saturday, April 1st at the Wm J. Geery Theatre, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, CA 95816.

Marcus Wells leads a cast that includes Jacob Martinez, Casey Camacho, Martha Kight, Lindsay Grimes, Lizzy Carey, Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya, Elio Gutierrez-Montoya, Elena Campanario, Dan Clifford, Cooper Davey, Kristen Deweygreen, John Evans, Fatemeh Mehraban, Kelly Reader, Gavin Sellers-Norman, Johnnie Vartebedian, Trent Vartebedian, & Parker Ziring.

Sawyer Thompson is written by Colin Gallagher (book & lyrics) and Justin Gates (music). The presentation is produced by Ryan Warren, with direction by Denver Vaughn, music direction by Patrick Burns, & production stage management by Amanda Rae Hall.

For ticket information visit www.sacstagedreadings.com