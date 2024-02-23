Capital Stage to Present Sacramento Premiere of FADE by Tanya Saracho

The Sacramento Premiere of FADE is the fourth production of Capital Stage's 2023/24 Season: True Identity and brings the return of Director Dena Martinez (THE ROOMMATE, THE HOMBRES) to Capital Stage. The cast features two Capital Stage debuts with Caleb Cabrera and Jordan Maria Don.

When Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist, gets her first TV writing job, she feels a bit out of place on the white male-dominated set. Lucia quickly becomes friends with the only other Latino around, a janitor named Abel. As Abel shares his stories with Lucia, similar plots begin to find their way into the TV scripts that Lucia writes.

FADE is a play about class and race within the Latinx community, as well as at large, and how status does not change who you are at your core.

Performances will run March 13 – April 14, 2024.