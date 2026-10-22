BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS AND PETA LIVE! is Coming to Harris Center

NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Burn the Floor will bring its newest production, Burn the Floor Presents Maks and Peta Live!, to The Harris Center, on March 24 & 25, 2027. The show stars two of “Dancing with the Stars” most popular “pros,” Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

This new production will feature exciting choreography, and a newly curated cast of international champions and a creative energy that pushes the production further than ever before.

Founded by Australian producer Harley Medcalf, Burn the Floor emerged from the vision to transform traditional Ballroom dancing into a dynamic, Contemporary Stage experience. Since its inception, the production has redefined the genre, fusing the discipline and technique of competitive Ballroom and Latin dance with the energy and attitude of a rock concert. The 2027 tour will also feature a cast of exceptional Burn the Floor dancers.

About Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd first met on stage at the Longacre Theatre in 2009, during Burn the Floor's Broadway run. They married in 2017 and have three sons. Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-born American Latin ballroom champion, choreographer, producer and television personality best known for his celebrated tenure on Dancing with the Stars. After immigrating to Brooklyn as a teen, he rose through the international competitive ballroom ranks, becoming one of the world's top professional Latin dancers before joining the hit series. Over 17 seasons, Chmerkovskiy became one of the franchise's most recognizable professionals, reaching multiple finals and winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with Olympian Meryl Davis in 2014. Beyond the ballroom, he has built a dynamic career spanning Broadway, television, live touring productions, entrepreneurship and dance education, cementing his status as one of the most influential and accomplished figures in today's dance arena.

Murgatroyd is a New Zealand–born, internationally acclaimed ballroom champion, choreographer and performer, widely recognized as a standout professional on Dancing with the Stars. A classically trained dancer who gained early prominence with the global stage production of Burn the Floor. She joined the television show for 15 seasons, becoming a two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion with NFL star Donald Driver and model Nyle DiMarco, a distinction that places her among the elite in the show's history. Known for her exceptional athleticism, enduring star power and commanding stage presence, Murgatroyd has built a dynamic career across television, film and live performance, earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished and versatile female ballroom dancers in contemporary entertainment.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 02 Hrs 21 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming