BURN THE FLOOR PRESENTS MAKS AND PETA LIVE! is Coming to Harris Center
Performances will take place March 24 & 25.
Burn the Floor will bring its newest production, Burn the Floor Presents Maks and Peta Live!, to The Harris Center, on March 24 & 25, 2027. The show stars two of “Dancing with the Stars” most popular “pros,” Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.
This new production will feature exciting choreography, and a newly curated cast of international champions and a creative energy that pushes the production further than ever before.
Founded by Australian producer Harley Medcalf, Burn the Floor emerged from the vision to transform traditional Ballroom dancing into a dynamic, Contemporary Stage experience. Since its inception, the production has redefined the genre, fusing the discipline and technique of competitive Ballroom and Latin dance with the energy and attitude of a rock concert. The 2027 tour will also feature a cast of exceptional Burn the Floor dancers.
About Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd first met on stage at the Longacre Theatre in 2009, during Burn the Floor's Broadway run. They married in 2017 and have three sons. Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-born American Latin ballroom champion, choreographer, producer and television personality best known for his celebrated tenure on Dancing with the Stars. After immigrating to Brooklyn as a teen, he rose through the international competitive ballroom ranks, becoming one of the world's top professional Latin dancers before joining the hit series. Over 17 seasons, Chmerkovskiy became one of the franchise's most recognizable professionals, reaching multiple finals and winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy with Olympian Meryl Davis in 2014. Beyond the ballroom, he has built a dynamic career spanning Broadway, television, live touring productions, entrepreneurship and dance education, cementing his status as one of the most influential and accomplished figures in today's dance arena.
Murgatroyd is a New Zealand–born, internationally acclaimed ballroom champion, choreographer and performer, widely recognized as a standout professional on Dancing with the Stars. A classically trained dancer who gained early prominence with the global stage production of Burn the Floor. She joined the television show for 15 seasons, becoming a two-time Mirrorball Trophy champion with NFL star Donald Driver and model Nyle DiMarco, a distinction that places her among the elite in the show's history. Known for her exceptional athleticism, enduring star power and commanding stage presence, Murgatroyd has built a dynamic career across television, film and live performance, earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished and versatile female ballroom dancers in contemporary entertainment.
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