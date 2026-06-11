BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS and More Set for Broadway At The Harris Center 2026-2027 Season

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Harris Center for the Arts has announced its 2026-2027 Broadway series, featuring five national touring productions coming to Folsom throughout the season. Subscription packages are on sale now, with single-ticket on-sale dates to be announced.

The season opens with Elf The Musical, running November 4-8, 2026. Based on the hit film, the musical follows Buddy, an orphan who accidentally crawls into Santa's sack of toys and is raised by elves at the North Pole. After learning he is human, Buddy travels to New York City in search of his biological father while helping those around him rediscover the spirit of Christmas.

Next is The Wiz, which will play November 12-15, 2026. The Tony Award-winning musical reimagines The Wizard of Oz through a score infused with soul, gospel, rock and funk. The revival follows Dorothy's journey to find her place in the world while encountering familiar characters along the Yellow Brick Road.

Beetlejuice arrives January 12-17, 2027. Based on the film by Tim Burton, the musical centers on Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life changes after she meets a recently deceased couple and the irreverent Beetlejuice. The production combines comedy, spectacle and an emotional story about family and belonging.

Immediately following is Jersey Boys, running January 19-24, 2027. The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, charting the group's rise from New Jersey street corners to international stardom. The score includes such hits as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back to You."

The season concludes with Waitress, playing May 13-18, 2027. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the musical follows Jenna, a waitress and talented pie maker who dreams of a better future. When an unexpected opportunity presents itself, she must decide whether to take a chance on a new beginning. The production celebrates friendship, motherhood and self-discovery through an original score that includes songs such as "She Used to Be Mine."

In addition to the five-show Broadway series, Harris Center will offer two optional add-on productions.

Menopause The Musical will play September 24-27, 2026. The long-running musical comedy follows four women who meet while shopping and bond over the shared experiences of menopause. Featuring parodies of popular songs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the production has entertained audiences around the world for more than two decades.

Stomp arrives February 11-14, 2027. The international percussion phenomenon transforms everyday objects—including brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps and wooden poles—into musical instruments in a performance built on rhythm, movement and physical comedy.

Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 Broadway season are available through the Harris Center Box Office by phone, in person and online. Single-ticket on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.

2026-2027 Broadway Series

Elf The Musical

November 4-8, 2026

Eight performances over five days.

Inspired by the hit film, Elf The Musical follows Buddy, a young orphan whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. After discovering he is human, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth father and helps those around him rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. Based on the 2024 Broadway production, the musical features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

The Wiz

November 12-15, 2026

Five performances over four days.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical returns in a new touring production direct from Broadway. Featuring a score that blends soul, gospel, rock and funk, The Wiz reimagines Dorothy's journey through Oz while celebrating themes of self-discovery, community and belonging.

Beetlejuice

January 12-17, 2027

Eight performances over six days.

Based on the film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice follows Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is transformed after she encounters a recently deceased couple and the mischievous Beetlejuice. The musical combines comedy, spectacle and heart in a story about family, grief and embracing life.

Jersey Boys

January 19-24, 2027

Eight performances over six days.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, tracing their rise from New Jersey street corners to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The show features hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back to You."

Waitress

May 13-18, 2027

Eight performances over six days.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker searching for a way out of her difficult circumstances. When an unexpected opportunity offers hope for a fresh start, she must find the courage to pursue a new future.

Add-On Shows

Menopause The Musical

September 24-27, 2026

Six performances over four days.

This long-running musical comedy follows four women who meet while shopping and discover they share many of the same experiences. Featuring parodies of popular songs from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, the show has entertained audiences worldwide for more than 25 years.

Stomp

February 11-14, 2027

Five performances over four days.

The international percussion sensation transforms everyday objects—including brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps and wooden poles—into instruments in a performance built on rhythm, movement and physical comedy. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, Stomp has been a global touring favorite for decades.

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