An Evening with HENRY WINKLER & More is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present two more exciting new shows in March: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group on Thursday, March 14, and An Evening with Henry Winkler on Friday, March 15. Both shows are at 7:30pm.

NOTE: Both shows are sold out. The Harris Center encourages patrons to purchase their tickets early for all remaining 2023-2024 season events. Harris Center Members receive early access to purchase tickets before the general public.

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.

His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Individual tickets for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group range from $85-$112, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime. This show is SOLD OUT.

An Evening with Henry Winkler

Audiences always leave Henry's presentations inspired and entertained. Through humorous anecdotes and inspirational life lessons about overcoming adversity to his storied career in television and entertainment, groups of all ages can learn from Henry's speeches. His passion for supporting others is the result of a lifetime struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia. Henry has worked tirelessly to bring awareness and support to children who learn differently by advocating for changes in the education system and informing parents and teachers about learning challenges.

Henry Winkler will celebrate 50 years of success in Hollywood this year and continues to be in demand not only as an actor, producer, and director but as a best-selling children’s book author. His autobiography, BEING HENRY...The Fonz and Beyond, will was published on October 31, 2023.

A 1973 audition in Los Angeles forever changed the life of the Yale School of Drama graduate when producer Garry Marshall and Tom Miller cast Winkler in the iconic role of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz,” in the TV series Happy Days. During his 10 years on the popular sitcom, he won two Golden Globe Awards, was nominated three times for an Emmy Award and was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Both his famous leather jacket and Fonzie’s lunch box became part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian Museum in 1980.

Winkler can add to his resume the title of New York Times best-selling author. His first book, Niagara Falls or Does It? Hank Zipzer the World’s Greatest Under-Achiever, became a New York Times bestseller. The book was inspired by Winkler’s struggle throughout his education due to his learning challenges and became so popular, it grew into a series of 28 novels. All the books are available in bookstores and online across the United States and have been published around the world in nine languages, with more than 5 million copies sold.

To date, he and his co-author, Lin Oliver, have written 39 children’s novels. Alien Superstar, a trilogy, became an instant New York Times best seller. Their newest book, Detective Duck, will be published in October of this year.

Of all the titles he has received, the ones he relishes most are husband, father, and grandfather. Winkler and his wife, Stacey, have three children, Jed, Zoe, and Max, and six grandchildren.

Individual tickets for An Evening with Henry Winkler range from $60-$95, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime. This show is SOLD OUT.

