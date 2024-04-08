ANYTHING GOES Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Performances run April 12 – May 12, 2024.

Anything Goes comes to Sutter Street Theatre beginning this week. Performances run April 12 – May 12, 2024.

The musical features Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter, Original Book by Guy Bolton, P.G. Woodhouse, Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman. The show is directed by Kenny Brian Gagni with Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt & Devin LePage.

The S.S. American is sailing between New York and England with a comically colorful assemblage of passengers: Reno Sweeney, a popular nightclub singer and former evangelist, her pal Billy Crocker, a lovelorn Wall Street broker who has come aboard to try to win the favor of his beloved Hope Harcourt (who is engaged to another passenger, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh), and a second-rate con man named Moonface Martin, aka “Public Enemy #13.” Song, dance, and farcical antics ensue as Reno and Moonface try to help Billy win the love of his life.




