AFTERSHOCK and GOLDSENSKY Sacramento Festivals To Return In 2023

After two consecutive weekends at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Aftershock Festival October 6-9, 2022 and the inaugural GoldenSky Country Music Festival October 15-16, 2022, festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the return of both events in 2023.

The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, will be returning for four days from October 5-8, 2023 and GoldenSky Country Music Festival will embark on its second year, October 14-15, 2023. Both festivals will once again take place at Discovery Park.

Weekend GA and Weekend VIP Early Bird Passes for both events will be available starting Wednesday, November 9 at 9:00 AM PST with a low down payment of just $10 at www.aftershockfestival.com and www.goldenskyfestival.com. Purchasers will also have seven months to pay off their purchase, giving the most affordable option to fans who lock in their passes now. In addition, all fans who purchase Early Bird passes to GoldenSky Country Music Festival will receive complimentary GoldenSky Beer Festival admission in 2023.

The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, went big for its 10th anniversary year in 2022. In total, 160,000 music fans gathered for the four-day event that featured nonstop music from 90-plus bands, some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer, as well as various sponsor activations and experiences.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival, in partnership with Visit Sacramento, wrapped a successful inaugural year in 2022 with 50,000 people coming together in Sacramento, CA October 15-16 for two full days of music, craft beer, farm-to-fork food and more.

In total, the two Sacramento events included an expenditure of $26 million by Danny Wimmer Presents that went back into the local economy, including $3.1 million for area security, bartenders and stagehands; $1.8 million spent on supplies from restaurants and bars; $1.2 million paid to local vendors for equipment and services; and $540,000 spent on hotel rooms in town. The total amount also includes $2.6 million in local and state taxes and $170,000 donated to Sacramento-based charities.

Danny Wimmer Presents also worked with Denver-based FloWater Refill Stations to leave plastic water bottles behind at Aftershock and GoldenSky and to help hydrate more than 200,000 concert goers with 25 water refill stations onsite at Discovery Park. The refill stations saved more than 325,000 single-use plastics from being disposed in landfills over the course of the six concert days. In addition to reducing plastic waste and providing ultra-purified drinking water, the stations featured the latest 'touchless' foot pedal technology, making for safer, more sanitary drinking water. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram.

Both festivals received widespread support and praise from local and national media. Consequence.net noted, "Aftershock once again showed why the festival has become the biggest hard rock and metal fest on the West Coast. Every year, the organizers seem to pull off something even bigger and better than the previous year, meaning that we have a lot to look forward to in 2023." And ABC10 in Sacramento said, "GoldenSky music festival helps boost Sacramento's economy...25,000 enthusiastic country fans from all over the country made their way to Discovery Park for the GoldenSky Country Music Festival."

Lineups for Aftershock and GoldenSky Country Music Festival are anticipated to be announced in early Spring 2023.

Aftershock and GoldenSky Country Music Festival are produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2022 included Bourbon & Beyond, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville.