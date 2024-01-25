Craig Dunlap Returns to Placer Repertory Theater's Collaboration LAB

Returning for its fifth season, Placer Repertory Theater’s popular creativity incubator and networking program, Collaboration LAB, warmly welcomes back Sacramento area LAB favorite singer/songwriter Craig Dunlap to headline on Sunday, January 28. Craig will be joined by several creatives, including Comedian Funny Robert and Playwright Scott Charles, as well as the open stage performers. Audience members are encouraged to participate in post-performance Q&As and are invited to introduce themselves and share their work or talent on the open stage. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines, and general audience members, are welcome to this FREE event, held the fourth Sunday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room on the Rocklin / Roseville border.

Musician Craig Dunlap, the January LAB headliner, is well-known in the greater Sacramento area. Guitar strapped to his chest, Craig is a frequent performer at area clubs and open mics where he shares his latest compositions influenced by folk, jazz and blues. His music and lyrics are soulful, meaningful explorations of archetypal human experiences.

In prior years, the annual inspiration for the monthly Collaboration LAB themes have been inspired by ideas such as the creative journey or the lifecycle of a seed, to a plant, to the harvest. For 2024, this year’s theme is The Fire Within, which examines each artist’s unique creative journey from initial spark to a bonfire, to glowing embers, which leads to the reveal of our January 28th LAB theme, “The Creative Spark.”

This year, the host for Collaboration LAB is Placer Rep company member Matthew D. Heyer, a professional actor with his BFA from University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Audiences may recognize Matthew from his 2023 performance of the title role in Uncle Vanya. “I feel so fortunate to have taken part in our LABs throughout 2023 as the Color Commentator, watching and learning from all the wonderful creatives who share their work at the LAB. It’s like 1920’s Paris – creatives from all disciplines sharing and learning from each other and being inspired by each other. It is such an honor to take on the role of LAB Host,” said Matthew.

As was tradition in 2023, after the open stage portion of the LAB, there are prize drawings. This month, the prize donors are Starbucks Coffee on Stanford Ranch in Rocklin and Lone Buffalo Vineyards on Wise Road in Auburn. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Audience members must reserve their seats on Eventbrite.com and be present during the drawing to win.

The LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and Cool River Taphouse offers wine, draft microbrew beers, soft drinks, and the full menu of items available for purchase. Placer Rep provides a couple free pizzas in the room so everyone can have a slice on Placer Rep and enjoy the free show.