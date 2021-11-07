STAGE RUSSIA 43 Unveils 5th Season Line Up

Stage Russia, the producer and distributor of Russian theatre in HD, is set to return for its 5th season this November with a line up of comedies and dramas staged and performed by Russia's best and brightest artists. The new season, factoring in the ongoing pandemic, will be offered utilizing a hybrid approach of in-cinema presentations along with a variety of streaming options.

"After surveying hundreds of customers, we understood that nearly fifty percent of our core audience are still reticent to return to movie theaters," said Edward Aronoff, the American managing director of Stage Russia. "While the in-cinema experience is one that best captures the breadth of the productions, we don't want to force people out of their comfort zones. Streaming the filmed performances allows us to not only offer an easy and convenient way to watch them, but also extends our reach to an eager and wider audience."

The 2021-2022 Season will open this month with Dmitry Krymov's Boris, a reimagining of Alexander Pushkin's "Boris Godunov" featuring Mikhail Filippov, Viktoriya Isakova, Maria Smolnikova and 2021 Golden Mask Award-winner for Best Actor, Timofey Trubuntsev. In January, Ivan Vyrypaev's award-winning Iran Conference, staged and performed by the Takoy Theatre of St Petersburg, will be presented, followed in February by another Krymov work, the deeply personal Everyone is Here, a memory piece that utilizes Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" as a jumping off point. The Meyerhold Centre's Sun Line, a Vyrypaev play directed by Viktor Ryzhakov and starring Yulia Peresild and Andrey Burkovskiy, and Finist the Brave Falcon, Zhenya Berkovich's staging of Svetlana Petriichuk's provocative, documentary style play, fill out the roster in April and May.

The films will be premiered on big screens across the US market, with subsequent in-cinema presentations in the UK, EU, Canada and Asia. Simultaneously, the movies will be made available, on a limited time basis, worldwide via the Stage Russia streaming platform. Customers can either rent or purchase the films individually or as part of a season package.

For more information on dates and times of upcoming screenings and purchasing options for streaming, visit www.stagerussia.com or follow the company on Facebook.