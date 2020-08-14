Mariinsky Theater Announces Changes to Stars of the White Nights Festival

Ballet performances scheduled for the period until August 16, 2020 will be rescheduled for other dates.

The administration of the Mariinsky Theater pays special attention to preserving the health of artists and employees, following all the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor. At the moment, due to preventive measures, the rehearsal time of the ballet troupe has been reduced. Therefore, ballet performances scheduled for the period until August 16, 2020 will be rescheduled for other dates, tickets are valid.

Opera performances and a concert program will be held in the stated format, while Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra will continue their tour of the Russian regions dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory, which began on August 9 with performances in Moscow and Tver.

The Stars of the White Nights festival's poster continues to expand: for example, on Saturday, 15 August, Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta will be shown on the historical stage of the Mariinsky Theater, and on Sunday, 16 August, Verdi's opera Rigoletto.

