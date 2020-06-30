Golbang Theater Group Will Perform WOYZECK at the Ginger Theater Festival in Russia

According to The Tehran Times, The Golbang Theater Group from Iran will be performing "Woyzeck" at the Ginger Theater Festival in Tula, Russia from April 9 to 13, 2021.

Qasem Tangsirnejad and Mahsa Rahsepar will co-direct the play, which will be part of a competition against 10 other productions from Egypt, Greece, India, Estonia, Russia and more.

Read more on The Tehran Times.

Loosely based on the real figure of Johann Christian Woyzeck, Georg Buchner's Woyzeck is a naturalist indictment of the dehumanizing effects of the military and science on unsuspecting victims.

The titular character is a soldier unwillingly subjected to a doctor's experiment just so he can have enough money to support his common-law wife (Marie) and their illegitimate child. While his body deteriorates, Woyzeck's mind and soul are broken by his captain's psycholog

Although left incomplete at Buchner's death, Woyzeck is one of the most influential and performed plays in German theatre; its themes of poverty, isolation, and morality still resonate with audiences worldwide.

