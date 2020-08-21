Garage Museum Announces Artists For Second Triennial, Along With Fully-Online International Preview And Curator-Led Tour

A Beautiful Night for All the People was announced via e-flux today along with the full list of artists.

Garage Museum's Second Triennial of Contemporary Art, A Beautiful Night for All the People, was announced via e-flux today along with the full list of artists.

This year, the international preview will take place entirely online, with an English-language tour and live Q&A session led by curators Valentin Diaconov and Anastasia Mityushina on Tuesday, September 8 at 12pm ET, 5pm GMT, 7pm MST. Audiences can RSVP directly through the e-flux listing or to garage@culturalcounsel.com

For the inaugural Triennial in 2017, Garage curators and researchers visited over 30 cities in an effort to more fully grasp the sweeping breadth of a nation home to nearly 100 languages and 11 time zones.

This culminated in a massive survey of works by over 60 artists, at various stages of their careers, from across the Federation. This year, the curators invited each member of that 2017 cross section of the Russian contemporary art world to select a new artist for the 2020 Triennial, resulting in a second Triennial that offers an even more diverse roster of over 70 artists, listed below.

A Beautiful Night for All the People represents an ambitious, irreverent experiment in unveiling the ecosystem of Russian contemporary art and offers a chance to see a side of Russia that's not often presented.

Participating Artists in A Beautiful Night for All the People:

Vladimir Abikh / Alexandr Agafonov / Shamil Ahmed / Alexander Belov / BKB / Blue Noses / Mikhail Bury / Irina Butkovskaya / Petr Bystrov / Alexander Danilov / Danilovtsy Volunteer Movement / Xenia Dranysh / Sergei Filatov / lekha g. / Kirill Glushchenko / Kristina Gorlanova / Alisa Gorshenina (alice hualice) / Ivan Gorshkov / Dmitry Gugin / Heidegger Platform (Oleg Baranov, Maria Cohen, Polina Egorushkina, Natalia Frolova, Natalia Goncharova, Zilia Kanchurina, Kristina Kalashnikova, Evgeny Nakonechny, Ksenia Nechay, Dmitry Olgin, Danya Orlovsky, Dima Sarkisov, Maria Sarkisyants, Tatiana Sukhareva, Aleksei Shchigalev, Grisha Terno, Asya Voronova, XVATIT) / Headquarters of Urban Self-Expression / Sabir Heybatov / Svetlana Hollis / Zina Isupova / Sanya Kantarovsky / Anastasia Keineahnung / Leonid Kharlamov / Anna Kotomina / Yulia Kozhemyako / Ikuru Kuwajima / Andrey Kuzkin / Yuri Kuzmenko / Anton Kushaev / Sergei Laushkin / Alexander Lavrov / Zoya Lebedeva / Levaя нога Gallery / Vladimir Logutov / Krasil Makar / Asya Marakulina / Pavla Markova / Albina Mokhryakova / Natalia Monakhova / Sasha Moroz / Alexander Morozov / Igor Mukhin / Ramin Nafikov / Alexander Obrazumov / Maria Obukhova / Suzanna Oriordan / Dmitry Pakhomov aka Mitya Pax / Valentina Petrova / Mika Plutitskaya / Ksusha Poslushai / Roman Postnikov / Karina Sadreeva-Nurieva / Philipp Samsonov / San Donato group / Bela Shayevich / Julia Shafarostova / Marina Shamova / Andrey Slaschilin / Evgenia Suslova / Sasha Svirsky / Anna Tereshkina / Yuri Vasiliev / Arnold Veber / Anastasia Vepreva / ::vtol:: / Welcome to the Dollhouse! / Mitya Zabelin / Petr Zakharov-Chechenets / Asya Zaslavskaya / Ruslan Zoloev / Natalia Zourabova.

