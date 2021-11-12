Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COPPELIA Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Weekend

Performances run 13 and 14 November 2021.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Coppelia will be performed at Bolshoi this weekend. Performances run 13 and 14 November 2021.

Libretto by Charles Nuitter and Arthur Saint-Leon after the stories by Ernst Theodore Amadeus Hoffmann.

Choreography: Marius Petipa and Enrico Cecchetti
Staging and new choreographic version: Sergei Vikharev
Designer: Boris Kaminsky
Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova
Music Director (2009): Igor Dronov
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreography Revival: Vladimir Grigoriev
Sets Revival: Dmitry Fialkovsky
Costumes Revival: Olga Nikulina
Lighting Design Revival: Mikhail Sokolov, Igor Deryugin

With the use of decor sketches by Pyotr Lambin (Acts I and III) and Heinrich Levot (Act II) and costume sketches by Adolph Charlemagne, Pyotr Grigoriev and Evgeny Ponomaryov.
Sets reproduced by vgeny Yakimenko and Anton Danilov (Acts I and III), Elena Kinkulskaya (Act II)

Archive Researches and Coordination: Pavel Gershenzon

Choreography (for the first staging) has been restored using notations from the Harvard Theatre Collection. Set and costume sketches have been made available by the St. Petersburg State Museum of Theatre and Music Arts and the St. Petersburg State Theatre Library. The score has been made available by the publishing house EDWIN F. KALMUS.

Learn more at https://2011.bolshoi.ru/en/timetable/.


