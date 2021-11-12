Coppelia will be performed at Bolshoi this weekend. Performances run 13 and 14 November 2021.

Libretto by Charles Nuitter and Arthur Saint-Leon after the stories by Ernst Theodore Amadeus Hoffmann.

Choreography: Marius Petipa and Enrico Cecchetti

Staging and new choreographic version: Sergei Vikharev

Designer: Boris Kaminsky

Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova

Music Director (2009): Igor Dronov

Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov

Choreography Revival: Vladimir Grigoriev

Sets Revival: Dmitry Fialkovsky

Costumes Revival: Olga Nikulina

Lighting Design Revival: Mikhail Sokolov, Igor Deryugin

With the use of decor sketches by Pyotr Lambin (Acts I and III) and Heinrich Levot (Act II) and costume sketches by Adolph Charlemagne, Pyotr Grigoriev and Evgeny Ponomaryov.

Sets reproduced by vgeny Yakimenko and Anton Danilov (Acts I and III), Elena Kinkulskaya (Act II)

Archive Researches and Coordination: Pavel Gershenzon

Choreography (for the first staging) has been restored using notations from the Harvard Theatre Collection. Set and costume sketches have been made available by the St. Petersburg State Museum of Theatre and Music Arts and the St. Petersburg State Theatre Library. The score has been made available by the publishing house EDWIN F. KALMUS.

