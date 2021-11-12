COPPELIA Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Weekend
Performances run 13 and 14 November 2021.
Coppelia
Libretto by Charles Nuitter and Arthur Saint-Leon after the stories by Ernst Theodore Amadeus Hoffmann.
Choreography: Marius Petipa and Enrico Cecchetti
Staging and new choreographic version: Sergei Vikharev
Designer: Boris Kaminsky
Costume Designer: Tatiana Noginova
Music Director (2009): Igor Dronov
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreography Revival: Vladimir Grigoriev
Sets Revival: Dmitry Fialkovsky
Costumes Revival: Olga Nikulina
Lighting Design Revival: Mikhail Sokolov, Igor Deryugin
With the use of decor sketches by Pyotr Lambin (Acts I and III) and Heinrich Levot (Act II) and costume sketches by Adolph Charlemagne, Pyotr Grigoriev and Evgeny Ponomaryov.
Sets reproduced by vgeny Yakimenko and Anton Danilov (Acts I and III), Elena Kinkulskaya (Act II)
Learn more at https://2011.bolshoi.ru/en/timetable/.