Benois de la Danse Presents 'Benois de la Danse. Pages of History'

The event will be presented on YouTube on September 11 at 19.00 Moscow time.

On September 11 at 19.00 (7 pm) Moscow time, the Eighth Edition of a new project "Benois de la Danse. Pages of History" will be presented on the official YouTube channel of Benois de la Danse Festival.



The program will begin with duet from Othello in choreography by John Neumeier, twice Benois laureate. It will be performed by soloists of the Hamburg Ballet Anna Laudere, Benois-Massine Prize laureate and Carsten Jung, Benois de la Danse laureate.



Soloists of Bejart Ballet Lausanne Katerina Shalkina and Julien Favreau will perform a duet from a??Hamlet in choreography by Benois de la Danse laureate Maurice Bejart.



The edition will be concluded by duet from Juliet and Romeo, сhoreographed by Mats Ek, performed by the Royal Swedish Ballet soloists Mаriko Kida (laureate of Benois de la Danse and Prize Benois-Massine) and Anthony Romuljo.

Watch a trailer below!

