Belarus Bolshoi Theater Will Stream Past Performances Online

According to BelTA, Belarus Bolshoi Theater will showcase past performances online.

"We are looking forward to the moment when we can light the chandeliers in the grand foyer and when the theater gets filled with noise and applause again," the theater's press service said. "While there is silence on both sides of the curtain, we are happy to show our legendary performances in the new joint project of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus and the Belarusian Television and Radio Company (BTRC)."

The first production will be Vitaly Gubarenko's 1985 opera, Alpine Ballad. The opera takes place during the Great Patriotic War, and tells about the fates and love of two escapees from a Nazi concentration camp - Ivan from Byelorussia and Julia from Italy.

The productions will stream weekly.

Learn more at bolshoibelarus.by/eng/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You