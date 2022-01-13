White Plains Performing Arts Center to Present FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE!

Nothing lights up the Broadway musical quite like great love stories! White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE, a celebration of some of Broadway's greatest love songs performed by six of the finest vocalists (three real-life couples) from "The Great Bright Way". One night only on Saturday, February 5th at 8:00 PM.

Created and hosted by New York Casting Director and Producer Stephen DeAngelis, FROM BROADWAY WITH LOVE celebrates love and Valentine's Day by featuring three married couples in an all-new concert event.

Scheduled performers include Matt DeAngelis (Hair; Waitress) & Christine Dwyer (Wicked; Waitress); Sarah Litzsinger (Beauty and the Beast; Les Miserables; Oliver!; Marilyn: An American Fable; Amour) & Burke Moses (Guys and Dolls; Kiss Me Kate; Beauty and the Beast; The Frogs); Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages; Big Fish; Follies; Jersey Boys; Hairspray) & Matthew Scott (Jersey Boys; An American in Paris; Sondheim on Sondheim, A Catered Affair) with Musical Director and Accompanist Eugene Gwozdz.

The performances will feature musical selections from Waitress; Wicked; Little Shop of Horrors; Jersey Boys; Guys and Dolls; Anything Goes; My Fair Lady; Beauty and the Beast ; Evita; The Music Man; Funny Girl and more!!!

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

The wearing of masks is required regardless of vaccination status. A mask must be worn at all times including while seated inside the theatre.