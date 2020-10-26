Westchester Broadway Theatre Closes Its Door

The theatre has shuttered its doors after 46 years due to the ongoing health crisis.

The Journal News has reported that Westchester Broadway Theatre has closed after 46 years and 217 mainstage productions due to the effects of the ongoing global health crisis.

The decision was announced in a letter to staff from co-founders Bob Funking and Bill Stutler, and Stutler's wife, Von Ann.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closing of the Westchester Broadway Theatre," they wrote. "We cannot be a profitable business while being closed and it looks dim for any live theatre to be open for the foreseeable future."

Performers to have graced the Westchester Broadway Theatre stage include: John Lloyd Young, Will Swenson, Carolee Carmello, Scott Bakula, Randy Graff, Estelle Harris, Bob Cuccioli, and Faith Prince and more.

