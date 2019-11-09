WCT Presents A Three-Course Feast â€“ A Trio Of Delectable Staged Readings To Usher In The Holidays

Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) is ushering in the holidays with A Three-Course Feast, a trio of staged readings presenting never before seen plays by local playwrights to run the weekend preceding Thanksgiving: Friday, November 22 at 8; Saturday, November 23 at 2 and 8 (talk-back after the matinee); and Sunday, November 24 at 3.

Playwright/director/actor Albi Gorn is directing the production. Performances will be held at WCT's black-box performance space at 23 Water St., Ossining, NY.

The plays, all developed through WCT's dramaturge workshop process, are, says Gorn, "Three stories about how those who are closest to us are sometimes the hardest to reach."

Untethered by Carol Mark- Returning home to a ranch in Montana, a young woman struggles to reconnect with her estranged father and uncover the truth in their complicated past before it's too late.

Deep Right Field by Joe Lauinger - Unexpected complications and contradictions arise when the son and daughter of a deceased convict arrive at the state pen to retrieve their father's remains.

Elwes by Angelo Parra- On a cold, wintry night in the streets of Olde London, an injurious fall in the snow leads to a spirited and poignant encounter between a Good Samaritan and a cantankerous, aged recluse.

The cast, consisting mainly of WCT members, includes: Untethered: Marisa Lowe, Sean Weil, and Ron Schnittker; Deep Right Field: Donna James, Rachel Brill, and Kobe Gorn; and Elwes: Kurt Lauer, Chris Arena, and Jeff Callan. WCT member Peter Andrews is the dramaturg; Julia La Verde is the stage manager. Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 seniors/students/WCT Members. Refreshments available. https://wctoneacts.brownpapertickets.com





