The Rochester Broadway Theatre League Announces 2021-22 Season Plans

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League has revealed its plans for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The season kicks off with Cats, making its national tour debut at Rochester's Auditorium Theatre this fall. The production will run September 21-26, 2021.

Following Cats, the Auditorium Theatre's upcoming season is as follows:

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: November 16-21, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN: December 7-12, 2021

MY FAIR LADY: February 22-27, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT: June 7-12, 2022

MEAN GIRLS: July 5-10, 2022

Season tickets can be purchased at https://www.rbtl.org/events/season-tickets/.

Learn more about all of the upcoming events at https://www.rbtl.org/.