The Rochester Broadway Theatre League Announces 2021-22 Season Plans

The season kicks off with Cats, making its national tour debut at Rochester's Auditorium Theatre this fall. The production will run September 21-26, 2021.
Following Cats, the Auditorium Theatre's upcoming season is as follows:
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: November 16-21, 2021
- PRETTY WOMAN: December 7-12, 2021
- MY FAIR LADY: February 22-27, 2022
- THE BAND'S VISIT: June 7-12, 2022
- MEAN GIRLS: July 5-10, 2022
Season tickets can be purchased at https://www.rbtl.org/events/season-tickets/.
Learn more about all of the upcoming events at https://www.rbtl.org/.