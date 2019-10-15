THE WOLVES Announced At PGT Mainstage

The Wolves

We are the Wolves!

It's just a few weeks before nationals and nine young competitive soccer players push and train for their games while navigating the trials and tribulations of their fast-changing lives. With lively banter covering everything from Harry Potter to the Khmer Rouge, from ambition to abortion, The Wolves is about life, love, and loss - on and off the Astroturf.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist written by contemporary playwright Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves takes a bold, provocative and humorous look at coming of age in today's world. A must see for every teenager and their parents.

Don't miss The Wolves on the PGT Mainstage. Rated PGT13 for language, and content

Performances

Saturday, November 16 @ 8pm

Sunday, November 17 @ 2pm

Saturday, November 23 @ 8pm

Sunday, November 24 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY

Book by Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Jill Abusch

Assistant Directed by Hannah Stephens

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Box office ticket sales are now open.

Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12

Rated: PGT13 - strong language - recommended for teens and adults





