THE WOLVES Announced At PGT Mainstage
The Wolves
We are the Wolves!
It's just a few weeks before nationals and nine young competitive soccer players push and train for their games while navigating the trials and tribulations of their fast-changing lives. With lively banter covering everything from Harry Potter to the Khmer Rouge, from ambition to abortion, The Wolves is about life, love, and loss - on and off the Astroturf.
A Pulitzer Prize finalist written by contemporary playwright Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves takes a bold, provocative and humorous look at coming of age in today's world. A must see for every teenager and their parents.
Don't miss The Wolves on the PGT Mainstage. Rated PGT13 for language, and content
Performances
Saturday, November 16 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 17 @ 2pm
Saturday, November 23 @ 8pm
Sunday, November 24 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY
The Wolves
Book by Sarah DeLappe
Directed by Jill Abusch
Assistant Directed by Hannah Stephens
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Box office ticket sales are now open.
Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $18 regular admission, $15 senior citizen, $15 child under 12
Rated: PGT13 - strong language - recommended for teens and adults