THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to be Presented at The Play Group Theatre
The Spongebob Musical is as innovative as it is delightful!
When a humungous volcano threatens to wipe out the Krusty Krab with the rest of their idyllic sea bottom home, it looks like Sandy's brain, Patrick's braun and Spongebob's... erm... managerial elasticity? are the only hopes to save the day!
With music by so many greats from Cyndi Lauper to Tom Kitt to They Might Be Giants, The Spongebob Musical is as innovative as it is delightful.
Dive in for a raucous adventure on the PGT Mainstage!
Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>
Performances:
Saturday, January 15 @ 8pm
Sunday, January 16 @ 2pm
Monday, January 17 @ 2pm
Saturday, January 22 @ 8pm
Sunday, January 23 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions
Nickelodeon's The Spongebob Musical
Based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg
Book by Kyle Jarrow
Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I.
And songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley
Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton
Additional Music by Tom Kitt
Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau
Directed by Hannah Stephens
Music Direction by Logan Culwell-Block
Choreography by Maggie Savoie
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Boxoffice ticket sales are now available. Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12