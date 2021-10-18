THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to be Presented at The Play Group Theatre

When a humungous volcano threatens to wipe out the Krusty Krab with the rest of their idyllic sea bottom home, it looks like Sandy's brain, Patrick's braun and Spongebob's... erm... managerial elasticity? are the only hopes to save the day!

With music by so many greats from Cyndi Lauper to Tom Kitt to They Might Be Giants, The Spongebob Musical is as innovative as it is delightful.

Dive in for a raucous adventure on the PGT Mainstage!

Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances:

Saturday, January 15 @ 8pm

Sunday, January 16 @ 2pm

Monday, January 17 @ 2pm

Saturday, January 22 @ 8pm

Sunday, January 23 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

Nickelodeon's The Spongebob Musical

Based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I.

And songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley

Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton

Additional Music by Tom Kitt

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Directed by Hannah Stephens

Music Direction by Logan Culwell-Block

Choreography by Maggie Savoie

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Boxoffice ticket sales are now available. Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12