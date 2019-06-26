THE LITTLE FOXES Opens at Elmwood Playhouse

Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes. (Song 2:15 KJV)



Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "The Little Foxes", written by Lillian Hellman and directed by Alan Demovsky. "Little Foxes" runs Friday, July 12th thru Saturday, August 3rd Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with an additional Thursday performance on Thursday, August 1st at 8pm and an additional matinee on Saturday, August 3rd at 2pm. Tickets are $26 / $23 Seniors and Students.

Consumed with greed, three wealthy siblings form a partnership with a Chicago capitalist to build a cotton mill in the South, where costs are cheap and profits are high. The conspiracy touches off a vicious circle of avarice, lying, scheming and cruelty that sweeps them inexorably to a shocking finale.

"The Little Foxes" features Janet Gaynor (of River Edge, NJ), Meg Sewell (of Valley Cottage), John Ade (of New City), Peter Kelly (of Yonkers), Aaron Newcome (of Nyack), Julia Reilly (of Blauvelt), Derek Tarson (of Nyack), Bea Pohl (of Nyack), Steve Taylor (of White Plains), Philip Gist (of Teaneck, NJ).

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call The Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com

Photo Credit: Omar Kozarsky





