Special: I Hate Hamlet at Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack
Elmwood Playhouse | September 18 – October 10, 2026
I Hate Hamlet at Elmwood Playhouse
Dates: September 18 – October 10, 2026
Venue: Elmwood Playhouse · Nyack, NY · 10 Park Street
Type: Comedy | Box office: 845.353.1313
A hilarious comedy with a supernatural twist! TV star Andrew Rally has come to NYC to play Hamlet in Central Park. He moves into an apartment once inhabited — and now haunted — by the legendary actor John Barrymore. Comedy and chaos ensue as they battle over questions of fame, romance, ambition, and art.
Written by Paul Rudnick
Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Services.
Age recommendation:
13 and up
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
I Hate Hamlet
Elmwood Playhouse (9/18-10/10)
|
Sordid Lives
Veterans' Memorial Building (10/22-10/25)
|
In Plain Sight
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/25-10/18)
|
The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney
Antrim Playhouse (9/18-10/04)
|
Quintin Harris Trio
Jazz On Main (10/01-10/01)
|
THE ANDERSON BROTHERS PLAY RICHARD RODGERS
Jazz On Main (10/10-10/10)
|
Marc Ciprut Band
Jazz On Main (10/08-10/08)
|
Keeley Mitchell & The Burr Johnson Band
Jazz On Main (10/10-10/10)
|
Hey Rim Jeon & Friends
Jazz On Main (10/17-10/17)
|
Jake Hart (Solo Piano)
Jazz On Main (1/06-1/06)