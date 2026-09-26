Special: I Hate Hamlet at Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack

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I Hate Hamlet at Elmwood Playhouse

Dates: September 18 – October 10, 2026

Venue: Elmwood Playhouse · Nyack, NY · 10 Park Street

Type: Comedy | Box office: 845.353.1313

A hilarious comedy with a supernatural twist! TV star Andrew Rally has come to NYC to play Hamlet in Central Park. He moves into an apartment once inhabited — and now haunted — by the legendary actor John Barrymore. Comedy and chaos ensue as they battle over questions of fame, romance, ambition, and art.

Written by Paul Rudnick

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Services.

Age recommendation:

13 and up

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