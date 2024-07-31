See Norm Lewis with Seth Rudetsky at the White Plains Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The White Plains Performing Arts Center will present Tony and Grammy Nominee Norm Lewis with Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky in concert and conversation on Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 pm as part of Seth’s Broadway Concert Series.



Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky hosts and music directs this acclaimed international concert series. These up-close and personal concerts feature Broadway’s biggest stars in a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Seth’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the songs from each star’s stellar Broadway career.



Norm Lewis was recently seen onstage starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier's Play and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End Concert of Love Never Dies. Mr. Lewis last appeared on Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He received several award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess and in 2014 made history as the first Black “Phantom” in The Phantom Of The Opera. He is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG Award nominee for his work onstage, screen, and in music. Mr. Lewis is a proud, founding member of Black Theatre United.



Seth Rudetsky with Norm Lewis will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center for one night only on Saturday, August 17 at 7:30 pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.





Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee, Norm Lewis, was recently seen onstage starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier's Play and in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End Concert of Love Never Dies. He starred in Spike Lee's critically acclaimed, "Da 5 Bloods," and in the groundbreaking FX series, Pose. Additionally, Mr. Lewis can be seen starring opposite Hilary Swank in the feature "The Good Mother," Amazon Prime's newest series, Swarm, and Hulu's, Up Here. He was also seen as 'Caiaphas' in the award-winning NBC television special, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,” alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.



Mr. Lewis returned to Broadway in the Fall of 2021, starring in Chicken and Biscuits at the Circle In The Square Theatre. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In May of 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera’s first African American Phantom on Broadway.



He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis: Who Am I?, New Year’s Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves, as well as American Voices with Renée Fleming and the PBS Specials First You Dream – The Music of Kander & Ebb and Ella Wishes You A Swingin' Christmas. He can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, Daytime Divas, also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include Women of The Movement, Law & Order, Dr. Death, Mrs. America, Better Things, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bull, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods, as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama Scandal.



Mr. Lewis is a proud, founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization which stands together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who’s Tommy. In London’s West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.



Off-Broadway Mr. Lewis has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park’s The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks.



His additional film credits include Christmas In Tune (starring opposite Reba McEntire), Magnum Opus, Winter’s Tale, Sex and the City 2, Confidences, and Preaching to the Choir.



Norm's albums "The Norm Lewis Christmas Album" & "This is The Life" can be found on Amazon.com as well as cdbaby.com.

When Broadway shut down, Seth and his native Texan husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream Stars In The House which raises money for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund). So far they’ve raised over $1.2 million dollars and recently celebrated their three year anniversary of the show. Before that, Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and conductor as well as two years as a comedy writer on THE ROSIE O’DONNELL SHOW (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers). He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel as well the host of SETH SPEAKS. He’s performed his show, DECONSTRUCTING BROADWAY in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in DISASTER! (NY TIMES critics’ pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country. He’s written the books SETH’S BROADWAY DIARY VOLUME 1 and 2 (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels; “MY AWESOME/AWFUL POPULARITY PLAN” and “THE RISE AND FALL OF A THEATER GEEK” (Random House) and the just available MUSICAL THEATRE FOR DUMMIES. Seth and James co-produced the “What The World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Jessie Mueller, Carole King, Audra MacDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly “Voices For The Voiceless” concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Megan Hilty) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and NAACP (stars have included Barry Manilow and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruise” which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! You can learn about more Seth’s cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com

