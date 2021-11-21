Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarah Lawrence College Cancels Performances Amid Covid Scare

Two shows were affected by the positive test

Nov. 21, 2021  
The Phoenix, Sarah Lawrence College's official news hub, recently reported that their theatre department had to cancel two performances of their currently running productions of Treehouse and The Reaper Stole Your Cat after a member of the former's crew tested positive for Covid-19. For everyone's safety, the school ended up cancelling both shows through this weekend. After gauging comfort levels of the cast & crew, it was decided that the shows would continue performances after the Thanksgiving break.

Director of Production Neelam Vaswani said to the Phoenix, "It is our intention to keep our community's risk level as low as possible as well as to be considerate of everyone's comfort level," Vaswani said. About the eventual return to the stage, playwright of Treehouse, Colette Shaw had this to say: "I'm feeling really thrown off. It feels so unreal, even though I always knew Covid could interfere, but I know we'll come back strong and give a great show."

More information can be found about the remaining performances of both shows here. You can read the full Phoenix article here.


